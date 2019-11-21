Mark Van Every has announced his impending retirement from his job as supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest.
Van Every, who will soon turn 60, shared the announcement with members of the Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board during their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City.
His retirement will be effective Dec. 31. He plans to remain in the Custer area.
“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and my wife and recreating in the Black Hills,” Van Every said during the meeting.
Van Every recently surpassed three years in the supervisor job, which he assumed in August 2016.
He has worked for the Forest Service for 37 years. Immediately prior to his stint in the Black Hills, he was the supervisor of the national forests and grasslands in Texas. Before that, he worked in the Tongass National Forest in Juneau, Alaska; Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming; Dixie National Forest in Utah; Superior National Forest in Minnesota; and the White River National Forest in Colorado.
He has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Bemidji State University in Minnesota and a master’s degree in wildland recreation management from the University of Idaho. He and his wife, Janell, have three daughters.
Bob Burns, chairman of the Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board, said during Wednesday’s meeting that Van Every will be missed.
“He’s easy to work with, he’s very knowledgeable, he’s concise and has just been a pleasure,” Burns said.
Van Every’s tenure in the Black Hills has included the end of a 20-year mountain pine beetle epidemic that killed millions of trees. He has since overseen the beginning of a long-term project, called Black Hills Resilient Landscapes, to create forest conditions that are intended to be more resilient to future beetle epidemics.
Van Every left his mark on recreation in the Black Hills by overseeing the development and implementation of a formal review process for non-motorized recreational trail proposals. That process has so far resulted in the addition of two trails — the Tinton Trail near Spearfish and a network of trails near Sturgis — to the forest’s officially designated trail system. The process has also assuaged the anger of mountain bikers who had long complained about Forest Service inaction on new trail proposals.
Wednesday, Van Every lauded the advisory board and other people and groups who helped craft the trail-proposal process and a broader non-motorized trails strategy for the forest.
“Through the work of this board, as well as a lot of other partners that have been a part of that, we’ve accomplished a lot to improve recreation opportunities and non-motorized trails in particular,” Van Every said.
Beyond those and other activities that generated headlines, Van Every has presided over the everyday activities of the Forest Service, including timber sales totaling $4.1 million in 2016, $4.9 million in 2017 and $5.9 million last year. He said Wednesday that a chronic under-staffing problem on the forest is starting to abate with numerous recent hirings, although approximately 30 of the forest’s 275 full-time positions remain open.
Van Every told the Journal that his superiors in the Forest Service’s Denver regional office and at the Washington, D.C., headquarters will probably name an acting supervisor for the Black Hills National Forest until someone is appointed on a permanent basis.
The Black Hills National Forest consists of 1.2 million acres of forested hills and mountains, across an area approximately 110 miles long and 70 miles wide. The Forest Supervisor’s office is in Custer, with oversight of four ranger districts covering the southern, central and northern portions of the Black Hills in South Dakota, and the Wyoming portion of the Black Hills.