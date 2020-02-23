Support economic development in Rapid City? Vote yes for education

Let’s get serious about what education means to our community. Is this something you discuss with friends and family? Certainly the topics of homelessness, poverty and addiction are part of any discussion.

As a parent, grandparent, educator, senior citizen, my passion and advocacy for education only grows stronger.

Years ago, while working in administration in the Rapid City Area Schools, one of my tasks was to meet with potential businesses and individuals that expressed an interest in moving to Rapid City. One of the questions always asked was about the quality of our education system. Some were interested in specifics such as sports, music, science, gifted programs. If I didn’t know the answers I directed them to the right people. Today? Same questions, same concerns.

Recruiting doctors is challenging. Retaining doctors is challenging. Healthcare is critical to the well-being of a community. This is one of many significant reasons to support education. Touring the aging schools is appalling. A safe and healthy environment conducive to learning is not a luxury but rather a basic need. Do schools impact the quality of our community? Do we hope to see our graduates return to our community to work, thrive, and contribute. Yes, of course we do. Do we wish to end the cycles of poverty, crime, addictions? Of course we do. Education is the prescription.