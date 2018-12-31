Editor's note: Keep it Civil is an occasional series featuring a rundown of noteworthy civil lawsuits and opinions in state and federal court in and around western South Dakota.
New opinions
State Supreme Court
On Dec. 19, Chief Justice David Gilbertson issued a 4-0 opinion ruling that Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Toby Rolfe did not err when he dismissed a Box Elder man's motion to suppress evidence seized by two Pennington County Sheriff's deputies when they entered Rolfe's garage on allegedly false premises to investigate a suspected rape.
Rolfe — eventually sentenced to eight years in prison for third-degree rape — told officers to go away the morning of Sept. 28 when they knocked on his garage door. According to the court's opinion, one officer reported "that he was a fictional neighbor named Wayne," before a friend of Rolfe's opened the garage door, and the officers found an unconscious woman.
Chief Justice Gilbertson, deciding whether Rolfe and his friend consented to entry, suggested based on the totality of circumstances — including the officer's experience, Rolfe's prior criminal record, and Rolfe giving nonverbal consent to enter — warranted the search.
New filings
U.S. District Court
Mitchell-based Kustom Cycles Inc. has requested declaratory judgment from South Dakota District Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Viken in the company's April lawsuit against Dragonfly Cycle Concepts for infringing upon its design of a motorcycle windshield. Kustom Cycles, in its motion, states Dragonfly has yet to respond to its initial complaint.
Kustom Cycles, which does business as Klock Werks, said in its April 9 complaint in federal court that Dragonfly has sold a "Flip Out" batwing-style motorcycle windshield that is "virtually indistinguishable" from their "Flare" windshield, for which the company owns a patent.
Kustom Cycles is requesting damages up to three times actual damages, attorneys fees and a permanent injunction against Dragonfly, a California business, from selling its "Flare" windshield.
New suits
State Circuit Court
The owners and landlord of Rushmore Mall sued the owners of Cell Fashions, a cellphone-accessory kiosk in the mall, for over $47,000 in unpaid rent.
The complaint, filed on Dec. 11 in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, says 2200 North Maple Avenue-10071280 LLC is the "beneficial owner of all leases and lease amounts now due" to its predecessor, SM Rushmore Mall LLC.
This summer, Rushmore Mall defaulted on unpaid loans of nearly $100 million. The lawsuit states Sun City LLC, which does business as Cell Fashions, was in possession of the kiosk in the mall from Nov. 1, 2017, until the mall manager served a "notice to quit" in late October.
U.S. District Court
On Dec. 18 in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls, Dawn Van Ballegooyen, mother of teenage boy Brady Folkens who died while enrolled at the now-closed STAR (State Treatment and Rehabilitation) Academy in Custer County, sued the former CEO of Regional Health, Brent Phillips, Gov. Dennis Daugaard, and various medical and state officials for negligence and deprivation of medical needs that led to her son's death.
The pleading document alleges Folkens was prescribed too strong a dose of acne medication that caused him health problems that were initially misdiagnosed by STAR staff as a flu. When his condition worsened on Dec. 21, 2013, staff took Folkens to Custer Regional Health, where staff — citing the boy's health needs — opted to send Folkens by flight to Sioux Falls whereupon, Van Ballegooyen's suit argues, Folkens was in shock and two hours later dead.
"As a final insult upon injury," the lawsuit states, "Brady's mother thereafter received medical bills for the air ambulance and his care at Avera-McKennan Hospital."
Van Ballegooyen, a Brookings resident, who has previously sued officials for her son's death in both state judicial circuit court in Brookings County in 2016 and in federal court in 2014, asks for punitive damages in her latest lawsuit.