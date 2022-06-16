 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supreme Court rules on workers compensation case against Rapid City School District

  • Updated
In an opinion written by Judge Christina Klinger, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday mostly in favor of a woman's worker compensation case against the Rapid City School District. 

Melissa Dittman, a former employee of the school district, injured her back while at work in February 2017 and received treatment following the injury. The school district and it's insurance company, Dakota Truck Underwriters, paid for her treatment up until she saw a Denver doctor for surgery — who was out of the insurer's network.

Dittman appealed a circuit court ruling supporting the Department of Labor's determination that she was not entitled to the out-of-network doctor fees. She argued she was entitled to the money because the school district and insurer denied she ever was injured, which means she legally would be allowed to see anyone her main provider referred her to. 

Klinger referenced in the court's opinion a law in place since 1995 that requires worker's compensation insurance policies to have a case management plan; but if the employer/insurer denies comprehensibility for the injury, the employee can deviate from that plan.  

The school district argued they never denied Dillman was hurt at work. Their exact wording was that Dillman "claimed to have suffered an injury to her low back," but they refused to explicitly agree she had indeed been injured.  

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dittman on this issue, stating that her employer did deny she had been injured. Because of the denial, she was entitled to see the necessary doctors, regardless of their network status.

The school district and the insurer argued in their appeal against the circuit court's ruling supporting the Labor Department's determination that the doctor in Denver wasn't a referral at all, but that Dittman sought a second opinion from him on her own. Dittman had located the doctor in Denver herself, she consulted with her original doctor, who ultimately made the referral. 

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dittman on the issue.

"Dr. Vonderau subsequently referred Dittman to Dr. Corenman because he determined it was reasonable and necessary because the conservative care Dittman had been receiving was not providing her with sufficient relief," Klinger wrote in the opinion. 

The last issue the court addressed was whether Dittman's bonuses should have been included in determining her weekly wages for worker's compensation. Dittman lost on that point. 

The state Supreme Court determined that because the bonuses in question were not earnings tied to her work performance but were instead "discretionary," they did not apply to weekly wage totals. 

"The bonuses paid to Dittman were designed to encourage applications for a hard-to-fill position. Although they were paid over two pay periods, they were not based on her hours worked or the quality of her work performed," Klinger wrote. "Unlike an annual bonus, these two bonuses were not (p)art of Dittman's continuing compensation plan."

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

