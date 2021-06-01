 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supreme Court rules that tribal police can detain non-Natives on reservations
alert top story

Supreme Court rules that tribal police can detain non-Natives on reservations

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Supreme Court.jpg

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that tribal police officers can stop and search non-Indians on tribal lands for potential violations of state or federal law.

The justices unanimously reversed an appellate ruling in favor of a non-Native motorist who was charged with drug-related crimes after a tribal officer searched his pickup truck on a public road that crosses the Crow reservation in Montana.

The Supreme Court has previously held that tribal police have little authority over non-Indians, but Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that allowing a temporary stop and detention — so that state or federal authorities can be called in — enhances public safety.

“To deny a tribal police officer authority to search and detain for a reasonable time any person he or she believes may commit or has committed a crime would make it difficult for tribes to protect themselves against ongoing threats,” Breyer wrote.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The case involved a traffic stop in 2016 in which Officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe Police Department came upon a pickup truck with its headlights on and motor running, parked on the shoulder of U.S. Route 212.

The driver, Joshua Cooley, had watery, bloodshot eyes, Saylor said. Cooley also had two semiautomatic rifles and a handgun in the pickup, as well as methamphetamine.

Saylor called for help from federal and county officers, who eventually arrested Cooley.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Cooley, saying that non-Indians can be detained only if evidence of a crime is “apparent” or “obvious.”

The Justice Department appealed during the Trump administration and maintained its position after President Joe Biden took office.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 29
Local

Your Two Cents for May 29

Ten years ago, I moved here from a blue state with promises of lower taxes and that government stays out of your business. Thanks to Gov. Noem…

Your Two Cents for May 28
Local

Your Two Cents for May 28

18 years ago I moved from a blue state to South Dakota and that was the smartest thing I have done in my life. Thank you Governor Noem and all…

Your Two Cents for June 1
Local

Your Two Cents for June 1

President Biden's Memorial Day speech was patriotic, with reverence and honor for America's fallen, and a call to preserve our democracy. Ther…

Your Two Cents for May 27
Local

Your Two Cents for May 27

Noem says "It's critical that our schools remain a place of learning." That place, of course, needs conservative control.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News