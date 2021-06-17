 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supreme Court says short-term home rentals can continue in Deadwood subdivision
alert top story

Supreme Court says short-term home rentals can continue in Deadwood subdivision

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Chief Justice Steven Jensen

Chief Justice Steven Jensen

 Photo courtesy UJS

Even before Rory and Kristen Maynard had completed construction on a five-bedroom home in the Shirt Tail Gulch development in Deadwood, their neighbors had filed for an injunction to stop the work.

Robert and Sharlene Wilson argued that the Maynards were violating the subdivision's covenants that only allow for construction of homes for residential purposes.

Thursday morning, the South Dakota Supreme Court affirmed on a 3-2 vote a lower court's ruling that making a profit for renting the home 90-120 nights a year doesn't mean the home isn't used for "residential purposes."

The court’s opinion was authored by Chief Justice Steven Jensen, with Retired Chief Justice Gilbertson and Retired Justice Konenkamp (sitting in lieu of Justice Salter who was disqualified) concurring. Justice Kern filed a dissenting opinion. Justice DeVaney signed the dissent.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Construction on the home began in 2016. The Wilsons first sent a letter with concerns about the construction in October of that year. In May of 2017, a circuit court ruling found that the Wilson would not suffer irreparable harm and denied an injunction against the Maynard's plan to rent the property.

The ruling stated that renting the property was not in violation of the "residential purposes" clause in the covenants because it was built for "activities such as cooking, eating, drinking, sleeping and gathering," which are all consistent with residential purposes.

The lower court ruled that renting the property for profit did not change the residential character of the property. In the majority decision, Jensen wrote that if the phrase residential purposes was intended to prevent profiting from the property, even long-term leases could be prevented if a profit is generated.

In dissent, Justice Kern said short-term rentals were undoubtedly a commercial endeavor that violate the covenants. 

The Maynards make more than $50,000 per year by renting the home for $500 per night and up to $1,250 per night during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 12
Local

Your Two Cents for June 12

And where do they think people are going to find parking downtown before boarding a shuttle? This problem should have been solved before a sin…

Your Two Cents for June 11
Local

Your Two Cents for June 11

Who gets more attacks in “Two Cents” than Gov. Noem? Our friends across the country have nothing but praise for her and her administrative actions.

Your Two Cents for June 16
Local

Your Two Cents for June 16

When I was in 9th grade I wanted to be an archeologist, in 11th grade a doctor, and I ended up with a degree in engineering. All different tra…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Kids learn gardening skills at Youth and Family Services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News