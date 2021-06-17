Supreme Court says short-term home rentals can continue in Deadwood subdivision

Even before Rory and Kristen Maynard had completed construction on a five-bedroom home in the Shirt Tail Gulch development in Deadwood, their neighbors had filed for an injunction to stop the work.
Robert and Sharlene Wilson argued that the Maynards were violating the subdivision's covenants that only allow for construction of homes for residential purposes.
Thursday morning, the South Dakota Supreme Court affirmed on a 3-2 vote a lower court's ruling that making a profit for renting the home 90-120 nights a year doesn't mean the home isn't used for "residential purposes."
The court’s opinion was authored by Chief Justice Steven Jensen, with Retired Chief Justice Gilbertson and Retired Justice Konenkamp (sitting in lieu of Justice Salter who was disqualified) concurring. Justice Kern filed a dissenting opinion. Justice DeVaney signed the dissent.
Construction on the home began in 2016. The Wilsons first sent a letter with concerns about the construction in October of that year. In May of 2017, a circuit court ruling found that the Wilson would not suffer irreparable harm and denied an injunction against the Maynard's plan to rent the property.
The ruling stated that renting the property was not in violation of the "residential purposes" clause in the covenants because it was built for "activities such as cooking, eating, drinking, sleeping and gathering," which are all consistent with residential purposes.
The lower court ruled that renting the property for profit did not change the residential character of the property. In the majority decision, Jensen wrote that if the phrase residential purposes was intended to prevent profiting from the property, even long-term leases could be prevented if a profit is generated.
In dissent, Justice Kern said short-term rentals were undoubtedly a commercial endeavor that violate the covenants.
The Maynards make more than $50,000 per year by renting the home for $500 per night and up to $1,250 per night during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.