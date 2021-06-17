Supreme Court says short-term home rentals can continue in Deadwood subdivision

Even before Rory and Kristen Maynard had completed construction on a five-bedroom home in the Shirt Tail Gulch development in Deadwood, their neighbors had filed for an injunction to stop the work.

Robert and Sharlene Wilson argued that the Maynards were violating the subdivision's covenants that only allow for construction of homes for residential purposes.

Thursday morning, the South Dakota Supreme Court affirmed on a 3-2 vote a lower court's ruling that making a profit for renting the home 90-120 nights a year doesn't mean the home isn't used for "residential purposes."

The court’s opinion was authored by Chief Justice Steven Jensen, with Retired Chief Justice Gilbertson and Retired Justice Konenkamp (sitting in lieu of Justice Salter who was disqualified) concurring. Justice Kern filed a dissenting opinion. Justice DeVaney signed the dissent.

Construction on the home began in 2016. The Wilsons first sent a letter with concerns about the construction in October of that year. In May of 2017, a circuit court ruling found that the Wilson would not suffer irreparable harm and denied an injunction against the Maynard's plan to rent the property.