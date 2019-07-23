STURGIS | It’s another sign, if you will, that the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally is getting close.
Temporary traffic signals are being installed at key highway and street intersections in and around Sturgis, Rapid City and throughout the Black Hills to handle the heavy traffic flow of motorcyclists and other motorists attending the 79th annual rally, which starts officially on Aug. 2 and continues until Aug. 11.
The temporary measures have been developed over the past few years, with few, if any, changes from last year's rally, said Jon Suomala, Rapid City Region traffic engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
“Over the years, we’ve gotten it pretty well fine-tuned to what we need to do,” he said.
According to a release, the SDDOT is in the process of installing and activating temporary traffic signals at the following junctions:
• U.S. 14A and U.S. 85
• S.D. 34/79 and Fort Meade main entrance
• S.D. 34 and S.D. 79 east of Sturgis
• S.D. 34 and Fort Meade Way
• S.D. 44 and U.S. 385
• U.S. 16 and U.S. 385
• S.D. 34/79 & 11th Street
• I-90 Exit 32 westbound ramp
• I-90 Exit 55 eastbound ramp
• I-90 Exit 32 eastbound ramp
• S.D. 34/79 & Glencoe Drive
• S.D. 34/79 & Nellie Street
Suomala said a DOT employee will be stationed at Highway 34 and Nellie Street to help get emergency vehicles through that intersection.
Other potential heavy traffic spots such as Interstate 90 on–ramps can be monitored remotely from the state’s traffic control center with signals adjusted to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible.
Additionally, speed limits will be reduced on the following highways from Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 11.
The Interstate 90 speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.
The Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in east Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).
The Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of Highway 34 north 1.75 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground).
The DOT will also deploy message boards and speed trailers at various locations along with the permanent message boards along the interstate to display messages regarding traffic conditions, fire conditions, accidents causing delays, extreme weather events and other messages as needed.
Suomala said DOT officials are expecting this year’s rally to be slightly larger in attendance than last year, when traffic counters tallied 505,969 vehicles — automobiles, trucks, motor homes and motorcycles — coming into Sturgis during the 10-day run of the rally, a 7.9 percent increase over 2017, when 469,103 vehicles were counted.
For more information, contact the Rapid City Region traffic engineer at 605-394-2244.