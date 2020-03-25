SURF shutting down non-essential operations for two weeks

In a move to protect workers and the community, the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority voted to transition to Level 3 minimal essential operations at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead for at least the next two weeks.

During that time period, it will be up to Executive Director Mike Headley to decide if any projects will resume or if the facility will remain locked down except for maintenance work to keep the facility operational and make sure experiments at the underground laboratory remain safe.

Several employees have expressed concerns about coming to work due to the nature of their work and the fact that the work the lab completes often includes bringing in experts from all over the world. New guidance from OSHA also implied that employers have to provide a safe environment for workers in light of the pandemic or potentially face liability.

"As you know, face shields and respirators are in very short supply across the country," Headley said. "We always have a general responsibility to protect the health and safety of our staff and the surrounding area."

Headley said after two weeks some of the work at SURF might be able to continue, especially above ground.