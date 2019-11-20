{{featured_button_text}}
Beet spill

Firefighters responded Wednesday to what turned out to be a beet juice spill on Deadwood Avenue in Rapid City.

 Courtesy photo

Rapid City firefighters responded around noon Wednesday to a report of an oil spill in the 600 block of Deadwood Avenue.

It turned out, however, that the dark liquid flowing downhill from Dale’s Tire and Retreading was Beet Juice Tire Ballast, an organic compound used in tractor tires, according to a news release, which went on to say that its material safety data sheets say it is non-toxic, biodegradable material.

The news release said the spill occurred after a beet juice container was damaged by a forklift. Approximately 800 gallons were reported to have been in the container at the time.

Firefighters were able to contain the spill and no injuries were reported.

