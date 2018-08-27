Law enforcement officers have collected 22 of the 24 stolen firearms from The Rooster sporting goods store last week and apprehended three suspects after special response team deployments, according to a spokesperson with the Rapid City Police Department.
Charges in the 7th Judicial Circuit have been filed against a Rapid City man and a Fairburn man for their roles in the burglary. Mathew Kiefer, 30, of Rapid City, made his initial appearance Monday in the Pennington County Courthouse and faces four counts of grand theft by receiving stolen property and four counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Zephaniah Thompson, 28, of Fairburn, is being charged with four counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and four counts of grand theft by receiving stolen property.
Both men were arrested on Aug. 23 outside a home on the 100 block of E. Signal Drive that had been under police surveillance for suspicion of housing those responsible for the burglary of The Rooster. Police said the men were believed to be trying to sell the cache of stolen weapons.
On Sunday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office apprehended another man suspected of involvement in the burglary, Rapid City man, Travis Jones, 31, in a trailer on the 6000 block of Green Valley Drive in Rapid Valley. The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team entered the trailer in Rapid Valley to apprehend Jones on bond revocation and drug charges.
"The deputies were able to stop a vehicle that ultimately had some stuff in it that led us to the concern that there was maybe more property here at this residence as well as a person at this residence who we were looking for regarding potential property taken out of the Rooster burglary," said Tony Harrison, deputy commander with the special response team.
Last Wednesday, burglars broke into The Rooster on West Main Street and stole the handguns, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was the second burglary of firearms from the store in three years. Store owner Mike Cummings said he now plans to sell his remaining stock of guns and then operate exclusively as a fishing store.
The firearms charges are a Class 6 felony and each carries up to 2 years in prison or a fine of $4,000.