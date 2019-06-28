{{featured_button_text}}
Wind Cave National Park

A spokesman for Wind Cave National Park said Friday that all three suspects in an alleged theft of elk antlers and a bison skull have been identified.

The park issued a news release Thursday about the alleged thefts and included images of the suspects that were captured by game cameras used for surveillance.

Friday, the park spokesman said the park was in contact with two of the three suspects, who were cooperating with the pending investigation. 

