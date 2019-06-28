A spokesman for Wind Cave National Park said Friday that all three suspects in an alleged theft of elk antlers and a bison skull have been identified.
The park issued a news release Thursday about the alleged thefts and included images of the suspects that were captured by game cameras used for surveillance.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Friday, the park spokesman said the park was in contact with two of the three suspects, who were cooperating with the pending investigation.