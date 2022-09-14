Sustainability committee answers questions on coordinator needs

The proposed sustainability coordinator would be the voice focused on the future of Rapid City, members of the Mayor's Standing Committee on Sustainability said Wednesday.

A few members of the committee presented the definition of sustainability, a job description for the coordinator, areas the coordinator could focus on, reasons the coordinator would be important and how the council could progress moving forward during the Legal and Finance Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The presentation came after the council voted 6-4 Sept. 6 to add $80,000 to the 2023 budget for the coordinator position. Council members against the addition asked why a job description was not presented to them and asked for a clear definition of sustainability.

Committee member Lysann Zeller said sustainability means meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. She said it's about addressing current issues but also thinking ahead.

Zeller said there's often mention of three pillars of sustainability include people, profit and planet. She said they can also be referred to as social, economic and environmental.

"Sustainability's not just about the environment. It's taking all three of these into consideration in our decision making," she said.

The committee was formed in 2012 and has been advocating for a sustainability coordinator for almost just as long. She said the committee members, all volunteers, have hit their capacity and believe it would be beneficial to have a full-time person in City Hall.

Committee member Dave Holland said the committee came up with several reasons for sustainability including driving innovation, increasing efficiencies and reducing operating costs, making Rapid City more marketable with intentional growth and investing in the future.

Holland also said a job description was developed more than a year ago, but it has been emailed to the council members. He said possible focus areas could be water conservation, employee satisfaction, green spaces, crime prevention through environmental design and more.

Zeller said some may argue that everything is fine, but this is something when a person isn't used to looking at it, a sustainability coordinator could ask, "What about...?" She said they discussed whether a sustainability program or a coordinator should come first.

Zeller encouraged the committee to take action rather than taking no action at all.

The full City Council will vote on the proposal during their Monday meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.