Sutton Jr. elected to Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Stock contractor Jim Sutton Jr. is among an eight-member class of inductees to be enshrined in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs on Aug. 1.
Sutton is joined by Grated Coconut, winner of a PRCA-record six bareback horse of the year awards; six-time world champion Cody Ohl (tie-down roping, 1997-98, 2001, 2003, 2006 and all-around, 2001); world champion bull rider Butch Kirby (1978); contract personnel Suni Deb Backstrom; notable Randy Witte; rodeo Ellensburg Rodeo and world champion barrel racer Martha Josey (1980).
Sutton is the patriarch of Sutton Rodeo. He and his wife Julie have a six-generation family operation still running strong. Sutton Rodeo is based in Onida. Jim and Julie were the recipients of the 2017 PRCA Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement Award.
Sutton Rodeo has had three PRCA horse of the year awards: saddle bronc horse Deep Water in 1979, bareback horse Big Bud in 1985 and saddle bronc horse Chuckulator in 2012. Chuckulator also was the top saddle bronc horse of the 2012 NFR. Sutton Rodeo stock has been selected to perform at every NFR but one since its inception in 1959.
“It’s my birthday, so this was quite the gift,” said Sutton, who turned 85 on Monday. “This is something I really appreciate. I have been inducted into a half dozen halls of fame, and if there’s one I wanted to be in this would be it. This is the best award I have ever received.”
The Suttons took their rodeo company to the next level with a focus on production and innovation.
Sutton began the Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo in 1978, a rodeo nominated 15 times for PRCA Indoor Rodeo of the Year, winning the award in 2002-03. He originated the Wrangler Bullfights and the Bailey Bail-Off. He is famous for his pageantry and colorful rodeo openings, including the openings at the NFR in 1995-96.
Sutton has been nominated four times as stock contractor of the year.
“I put up with 20 of the best bullfighters in the world for 20 years, I thought that was a pretty good feat,” Jim said.
The roots of the Sutton's being involved in the rodeo business can be traced to 1926 when the Edwin Sutton family – Edwin was Jim’s grandfather – began producing rodeos on the home ranch in Sully County.
Jim’s father, James H. Sutton Sr., was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1982.
“I don’t know anybody else I would rather follow,” Sutton Jr. said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.