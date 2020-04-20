Sutton Jr. elected to Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Stock contractor Jim Sutton Jr. is among an eight-member class of inductees to be enshrined in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs on Aug. 1.

Sutton is joined by Grated Coconut, winner of a PRCA-record six bareback horse of the year awards; six-time world champion Cody Ohl (tie-down roping, 1997-98, 2001, 2003, 2006 and all-around, 2001); world champion bull rider Butch Kirby (1978); contract personnel Suni Deb Backstrom; notable Randy Witte; rodeo Ellensburg Rodeo and world champion barrel racer Martha Josey (1980).

Sutton is the patriarch of Sutton Rodeo. He and his wife Julie have a six-generation family operation still running strong. Sutton Rodeo is based in Onida. Jim and Julie were the recipients of the 2017 PRCA Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sutton Rodeo has had three PRCA horse of the year awards: saddle bronc horse Deep Water in 1979, bareback horse Big Bud in 1985 and saddle bronc horse Chuckulator in 2012. Chuckulator also was the top saddle bronc horse of the 2012 NFR. Sutton Rodeo stock has been selected to perform at every NFR but one since its inception in 1959.