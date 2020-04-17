Svendsen resigns at Stevens after one season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steve Svendsen has resigned as the head football coach for the Raiders after one season due to family and personal concerns, Rapid City Stevens Activities Director Jared Vasquez announced on Friday.

“We want to thank Coach Svendsen for the energy and direction he provided to student-athletes and assistant coaches over the past year," Vasquez said. "He was a positive role model for us and is a family-first man, and we hope the best for him and his family as they navigate this difficult time. Steve shared that this was one of the most difficult decisions he has had to make and that he couldn’t act on what he wanted, but is acting on what his family needs.”

Vasquez said that Stevens will begin the process to post, search and interview for a new head coach immediately.

“Stevens High School will be searching for a candidate that has a proven history of efficacy in being a positive role model and leader, building relationships with stakeholders and program success," he said. “We will be looking for coach of high character with acumen in teaching, coaching, and ability to relate to people.”

Svendsen has not responded to the Journal for further comment.