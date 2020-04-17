Svendsen resigns at Stevens after one season

Steve Svendsen has resigned as the head football coach for the Raiders after one season due to family and personal concerns, Rapid City Stevens Activities Director Jared Vasquez announced on Friday.
“We want to thank Coach Svendsen for the energy and direction he provided to student-athletes and assistant coaches over the past year," Vasquez said. "He was a positive role model for us and is a family-first man, and we hope the best for him and his family as they navigate this difficult time. Steve shared that this was one of the most difficult decisions he has had to make and that he couldn’t act on what he wanted, but is acting on what his family needs.”
Vasquez said that Stevens will begin the process to post, search and interview for a new head coach immediately.
“Stevens High School will be searching for a candidate that has a proven history of efficacy in being a positive role model and leader, building relationships with stakeholders and program success," he said. “We will be looking for coach of high character with acumen in teaching, coaching, and ability to relate to people.”
Svendsen has not responded to the Journal for further comment.
In Svendsen’s one season with Stevens, the Raiders finished with a 3-6 record, qualifying for the Class AAA state playoffs, where they fell to Brandon Valley 52-21 in the quarterfinal round. Brandon Valley fell to Sioux Falls O’Gorman in
Stevens lost 18 seniors from last year's squad, including five who recently signed letters-of-intent to play football in college.
Svendsen, who has been a football coach for 35 years, including 23 as a head coach, also coached Rapid City Central from 1999 to 2007. He took over from Scott Hagen, who coached the Raiders for six seasons through 2018.
Svendsen had a career record of 30-54 at Central, including a 17-16 mark over his final three seasons.
Svendsen started his coaching career at Aberdeen Central High School as an assistant football coach from 1985 to 1987.
He then coached at the University of Houston during the time of the “Run-N-Shoot’ era from 1988 to 1992 under Jack Pardee and John Jenkins. Andre Ware was the Heisman Trophy winner during his time there.
After being at the University of Houston, he went back to South Dakota to become the head football coach at Aberdeen Central from 1992 to 1997. Under his tenure, he led the Golden Eagles to the quarterfinals in 1995, 1997 and to the semifinals in 1996.
He was honored with South Dakota’s GDC Coach of the Year in 2007 and South Dakota’s Region 3 Coach of the Year. From Central, Svendsen went to Magnolia, Texas to become their offensive coordinator in 2007 and stayed until 2010.
He left Magnolia to become Watertown’s head coach in 2012 and led the Arrows to a berth in the state championship game in 2013. Svendsen came back to Texas and was with Oak Ridge High School before becoming the head football coach and athletic director at Caney Creek High School in 2014.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.