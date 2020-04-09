Swartz, Hollenbeck earn coaching honors

Swartz, in his first year at the helm, led the Raiders to a 20-1 record and No. 3 ranking in Class AA, while Hollenbeck, in his 24th season, led the Cavaliers to a 19-2 record and No. 1 ranking in Class A. Both were selected in Region 4. Also in Region 4, Bryce Schaffer of Timber Lake was named the assistant boys coach of the year, while Bill Freidel of St Thomas More was selected girls assistant coach of the year.