HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Swartz, Hollenbeck earn coaching honors

Rapid City Stevens girls' head coach Travis Swartz and St. Thomas More boys' head coach Dave Hollenbeck were both named their respective Region Coaches of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.

Swartz, in his first year at the helm, led the Raiders to a 20-1 record and No. 3 ranking in Class AA, while Hollenbeck, in his 24th season, led the Cavaliers to a 19-2 record and No. 1 ranking in Class A. Both were selected in Region 4. Also in Region 4, Bryce Schaffer of Timber Lake was named the assistant boys coach of the year, while Bill Freidel of St Thomas More was selected girls assistant coach of the year.

In Region 8,  Brett Gardner of Winner and Joe Martin of Edgemont tied for the boys' coach of the year honors, while Larry Aaker of Winner was named the girls coach of the year.

Madison McLaughlin of Wall was named the Region 8 girls assistant coach of the year.

South Dakota Basketball Coaches

Region Coaches of the Year

Region 1

Head Boys COTY : Mike Carlson, Tiospa Zina

Head Girls COTY: Derek Larson, Aberdeen Roncalli

Assistant Boys COTY: Josh Mach, Aberdeen Central

Assistant Girls COTY: Denise Clemens, Northwestern

Region 1-4

Boys Lower Level COTY: Butch Brenden, Clark-Willow Lake

Girls Lower Level COTY: Dylan Mickelson, Faulkton Area Schools

Region 2

Head Boys COTY : TIE Bill Vincent, Sioux Valley and Steve Erickson, Elkton- Lake Benton

Head Girls COTY : Megan Severtson, Flandreau

Assistant Boys COTY: TIE Aaron King, Arlington and Russ Huska, Madison

Assistant Girls COTY: Brian Relf, Flandreau

Region 3

Head Boys COTY: Jon Schouten, Huron

Head Girls COTY: Chase Casper, Faulkton

Assistant Boys COTY : Brice Cunningham, Faulkton

Assistant Girls COTY: Ryan Melius, Faulkton

Region 4

Head Boys COTY: David Hollenbeck, St Thomas More

Head Girls COTY: Travis Swartz, Rapid City Stevens

Assistant Boys COTY: Bryce Schaffer, Timber Lake

Assistant Girls COTY: Bill Freidel, St Thomas More

Region 5

Head Boys COTY: Nick Koepsell, Howard

Head Girls COTY: Kent Kolsrud, Bishop O’Gorman

Assistant Boys COTY: Ray Slaba, Hanson

Assistant Girls COTY: Barry Matthies, Bishop O’Gorman

Region 5-8

Boys Lower Level COTY: Randy Gross, Yankton

Girls Lower Level COTY: Bill Hansen, Viborg -Hurley

Region 6

Head Boys COTY: Jay Drake, Vermillion

Head Girls COTY: Adam Quail, Lennox

Assistant Boys COTY: David Preheim, Tea Area

Assistant Girls COTY: Dana Bigge, Harrisburg

Region 7

Head Boys COTY: Frank Cutler, Platte-Geddes

Head Girls COTY: Lorisa Broughton, Corsica-Stickney

Assistant Boys COTY: Jason Helling, Mt Vernon–Plankinton

Assistant Girls COTY: Tie: Lonnie Klundt, Gregory and Eric Norden, Parkston

Region 8

Name School

Head Boys COTY : Tie: Brett Gardner, Winner and Joe Martin, Edgemont

Head Girls COTY: Larry Aaker, Winner

Assistant Boys COTY: no one in this category

Assistant Girls COTY: Madison McLaughlin, Wall

