Swartz, Hollenbeck earn coaching honors

Rapid City Stevens girls' head coach Travis Swartz and St. Thomas More boys' head coach Dave Hollenbeck were both named their respective Region Coaches of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Swartz, in his first year at the helm, led the Raiders to a 20-1 record and No. 3 ranking in Class AA, while Hollenbeck, in his 24th season, led the Cavaliers to a 19-2 record and No. 1 ranking in Class A. Both were selected in Region 4. Also in Region 4, Bryce Schaffer of Timber Lake was named the assistant boys coach of the year, while Bill Freidel of St Thomas More was selected girls assistant coach of the year.
In Region 8, Brett Gardner of Winner and Joe Martin of Edgemont tied for the boys' coach of the year honors, while Larry Aaker of Winner was named the girls coach of the year.
Madison McLaughlin of Wall was named the Region 8 girls assistant coach of the year.
South Dakota Basketball Coaches
Region Coaches of the Year
Region 1
Head Boys COTY : Mike Carlson, Tiospa Zina
Head Girls COTY: Derek Larson, Aberdeen Roncalli
Assistant Boys COTY: Josh Mach, Aberdeen Central
Assistant Girls COTY: Denise Clemens, Northwestern
Region 1-4
Boys Lower Level COTY: Butch Brenden, Clark-Willow Lake
Girls Lower Level COTY: Dylan Mickelson, Faulkton Area Schools
Region 2
Head Boys COTY : TIE Bill Vincent, Sioux Valley and Steve Erickson, Elkton- Lake Benton
Head Girls COTY : Megan Severtson, Flandreau
Assistant Boys COTY: TIE Aaron King, Arlington and Russ Huska, Madison
Assistant Girls COTY: Brian Relf, Flandreau
Region 3
Head Boys COTY: Jon Schouten, Huron
Head Girls COTY: Chase Casper, Faulkton
Assistant Boys COTY : Brice Cunningham, Faulkton
Assistant Girls COTY: Ryan Melius, Faulkton
Region 4
Head Boys COTY: David Hollenbeck, St Thomas More
Head Girls COTY: Travis Swartz, Rapid City Stevens
Assistant Boys COTY: Bryce Schaffer, Timber Lake
Assistant Girls COTY: Bill Freidel, St Thomas More
Region 5
Head Boys COTY: Nick Koepsell, Howard
Head Girls COTY: Kent Kolsrud, Bishop O’Gorman
Assistant Boys COTY: Ray Slaba, Hanson
Assistant Girls COTY: Barry Matthies, Bishop O’Gorman
Region 5-8
Boys Lower Level COTY: Randy Gross, Yankton
Girls Lower Level COTY: Bill Hansen, Viborg -Hurley
Region 6
Head Boys COTY: Jay Drake, Vermillion
Head Girls COTY: Adam Quail, Lennox
Assistant Boys COTY: David Preheim, Tea Area
Assistant Girls COTY: Dana Bigge, Harrisburg
Region 7
Head Boys COTY: Frank Cutler, Platte-Geddes
Head Girls COTY: Lorisa Broughton, Corsica-Stickney
Assistant Boys COTY: Jason Helling, Mt Vernon–Plankinton
Assistant Girls COTY: Tie: Lonnie Klundt, Gregory and Eric Norden, Parkston
Region 8
Name School
Head Boys COTY : Tie: Brett Gardner, Winner and Joe Martin, Edgemont
Head Girls COTY: Larry Aaker, Winner
Assistant Boys COTY: no one in this category
Assistant Girls COTY: Madison McLaughlin, Wall
