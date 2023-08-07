Classic American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd put on a show for a simple kind of man at the Buffalo Chip Sunday night.

Despite the muddy conditions, those in attendance took three steps toward the stage and partied like free birds. The Sunday night special began with "Workin' For MCA." After some down south jukin', they entertained with "Skynyrd Nation" and "Gimme Back My Bullets," bringing much delight to the whiskey rock-a-roller's in the crowd.

The smell of smoke, pungent beer and the occasional corndog wafted over the crowd many hundred strong. Rented golf carts served as platforms to watch the show, while the most die-hard fans encircled Wolfman Jack Stage. Some danced, some drank, and all — when lit by the dazzling glow of the stage lights — had smiles on their faces. Each guitar-filled jam was met with a raucous symphony of applause and the baritone roar of hundreds of motorcycles.

Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd have sold more than 28 million records in the United States. They got their start in Jacksonville, Florida, in the summer of 1964, when teenagers Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington met. Allen Collins and Larry Junstrom were soon added to the mix.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of their first album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd, which featured the hit song "Free Bird." It sold over a million copies and hit number 19 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Their fan base continued to grow as they opened for The Who during the 1973 "Quadrophenia Tour," and were launched into eternal stardom with the release of their second album, Second Helping, in 1974. The smash hits "Sweet Home Alabama" and "The Ballad of Curtis Loew" cemented their place as a household name and set a precedent for the Southern Rock genre.

Steve Gaines was added for the release of Nuthin' Fancy in early 1975, the last studio album featuring Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins and the only one Gaines was recorded on.

Tragedy struck on October 20, 1977. The band was flying from South Carolina to Louisiana when their plane ran out of fuel and crashed into a wooded area outside of Gillsburg, Mississippi. The crash claimed the lives of both pilots, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and road manager Dan Kilpatrick. The rest of the band suffered serious injuries but survived and disbanded.

The band intended to return for a one-time tribute tour and album ten years later, Southern by the Grace of God: Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Tour 1987, with Ronnie Van Zant's younger brother, Johnny, assuming lead vocals. Former members of the band rejoined and added new members like Ed King and guitarist Randall Hall. The success of the tour led to a rebirth of the band, with their sixth studio album, Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991, the first release since 1977.

Several changes in lineup have occurred over the years. The current lineup includes Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle, and influence from Gary Rossington, who made occasional appearances on tour until his death in March 2023.

In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked Lynyrd Skynyrd 95 on their list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." They were inducted into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Inductees included Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Gary Rossington, Ed King, Steve Gaines, Billy Powell, Leon Wilkeson, Bob Burns, and Artimus Pyle.

After five decades and more than 60 albums, Skynyrd continues to perform, spending time on the road this year with fellow legends ZZ Top for the "Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour." The big wheels will keep on turnin' to Greenwood Village, Colorado, where Skynyrd will continue the tour following their performance at Sturgis.

"It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music," Johnny Van Zant said on the band's official website.

Sunday's gone, but more big names are slated to rock the Wolfman Jack Stage at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. ZZ Top and Koe Wetzel got the party started over the weekend. Limp Bizkit, Styx, and REO Speedwagon will start the week off, followed by George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Whiskey Myers, and Def Leppard. Puddle of Mudd and Buckcherry will round off the week on Friday.

The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues through Sunday, Aug. 13.