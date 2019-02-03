Student musicians from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology will serve dinner and perform Big Band era music during the Sweetheart Dinner & Dance from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16, at the SD Mines Music Center.
Tickets cost $50 (and may be purchased at sdsmt.edu/music), which includes a four-course meal, dessert bar and music performances by both jazz and choral students. Deadline is Sunday, Feb. 10. Proceeds from the event will benefit music scholarships at Mines.