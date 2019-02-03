Try 1 month for 99¢

Student musicians from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology will serve dinner and perform Big Band era music during the Sweetheart Dinner & Dance from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16, at the SD Mines Music Center.

Tickets cost $50 (and may be purchased at sdsmt.edu/music), which includes a four-course meal, dessert bar and music performances by both jazz and choral students. Deadline is Sunday, Feb. 10. Proceeds from the event will benefit music scholarships at Mines. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.