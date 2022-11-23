 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swim Center, Ice Arena offer holiday fun

PHOTO RC Swim Center aerial

Roosevelt Swim Center's leisure and lap pools.

 Courtesy photo

Beginning Wednesday, most of the school-aged children in Rapid City are out of school for the Thanksgiving break. The city's Parks and Recreation Department will offer some options to work off those holiday calories and help with cabin fever.

Roosevelt Park Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will both be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, however both facilities will be offering fun options for families Friday through Sunday of the extended holiday period.

The Roosevelt Swim Center will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. with open swim scheduled both days beginning at noon. The facility will be open Sunday from 1-5:45 p.m. with open swim scheduled for the entire period.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will host public skate from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, 1:30-9 p.m. on Saturday and 2:45-5 p.m. on Sunday.

“There are some great opportunities for fun at both the Swim Center and Ice Arena during the holiday period,” said City Recreation Director Doug Lowe. “If families are looking for something different for the to-do list with their guests, open swim and public skate can be a fun, enjoyable and memorable time for both the kids and families.”

For more information, contact the Roosevelt Swim Center at 605-394-5223 or the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena at 605-394-6161.

