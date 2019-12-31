Swimming pool use agreement moves to council

Rapid City's Public Works Committee voted Tuesday to move a proposed change to Roosevelt Swim Center's usage policy on for action by the City Council, but did so without a committee recommendation.

The proposed policy change deals with how many swimming lanes nonprofit swim team organizations are able to use for practice. Rapid City has two nonprofit swim teams - the Rapid City Racers and Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team (G.R.E.A.T) Swimming.

If approved by City Council on Monday, the policy would amend the usage to where each team would have equal access to the same number of swim lanes. It would replace a policy in force since 2012 that dictates the amount of lanes available to swim teams are based upon official registration numbers through USA Swimming.

Rapid City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said a problem has arisen, where the amount of swimmers registered through USA Swimming differ from those who are actually swimming at Roosevelt Swim Center.