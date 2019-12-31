Swimming pool use agreement moves to council

Rapid City's Public Works Committee voted Tuesday to move a proposed change to Roosevelt Swim Center's usage policy on for action by the City Council, but did so without a committee recommendation.
The proposed policy change deals with how many swimming lanes nonprofit swim team organizations are able to use for practice. Rapid City has two nonprofit swim teams - the Rapid City Racers and Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team (G.R.E.A.T) Swimming.
If approved by City Council on Monday, the policy would amend the usage to where each team would have equal access to the same number of swim lanes. It would replace a policy in force since 2012 that dictates the amount of lanes available to swim teams are based upon official registration numbers through USA Swimming.
Rapid City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said a problem has arisen, where the amount of swimmers registered through USA Swimming differ from those who are actually swimming at Roosevelt Swim Center.
"We've noticed throughout the past several years that the numbers on those teams did not accurately reflect the numbers of kids on each team that are actually using the facility," Biegler said. "So, we are making these recommended adjustments to be based on the actually number of swimmers on each team that are actually coming and using the facility."
Biegler said the city pulled a report from their own registration system. The internal usage report indicated the percentage of swim team members coming to use the Roosevelt Swim Center were closer to being equal, rather than one team being larger than the other.
"We would like to go forward with a policy that makes those lane allocations based on the number of kids that are actually using the facility, not the number of kids that are registered on a USA Swimming roster since the two do not match," Biegler said.
The resolution would also allow the parks department to make alterations to the lane allocation on a seasonal basis, depending on how many swimmers each team has that are actually using the swim center.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting, several representatives from G.R.E.A.T. Swimming team spoke out against the policy change. There were no representatives of the Rapid City Racers team who spoke during Tuesday's meeting.
The proposed swimming usage policy change now heads to City Council for possible action during a 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall located at 600 Sixth St.