Symposium eyes efforts to curtail lung cancer in Native community

As part of a continued effort to curtail lung cancer in Native communities, the Walking Forward Program is holding a symposium in Rapid City this week with health care providers, pharmacists and people from Native and other communities to explore the problems and solutions of lung disease.

The symposium is called the Lung Health Forum & Policy Symposium.

Dr. Daniel Petereit is a radiation oncologist at Monument Health and a principal investigator and the Walking Forward Program in Rapid City. Petereit said the Walking Forward Program began in 2002, with an initial grant from the National Cancer Institute. He said the goal was to lower the cancer mortality rate for Native populations in the area.

Walking Forward is now a community research program under Avera Health, and it also partners with Monument Health, Petereit said.

The program, as Petereit explained it, focuses on cancer education, community navigation, cancer screening, earlier diagnosis, and clinical trials. Speaking on Wednesday, Petereit said, the death rates of Northern Plains American Indians from lung cancer are the highest in the United States.

Petereit said this is the first policy symposium Walking Forward has conducted, noting that the symposium is funded by a grant from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation. The symposium is taking place Wednesday and Thursday at the Holiday Inn at 505 N. 5th St., in Rapid City. One technological tool under discussion, Petereit said, is the Low-Dose CT Scan for lung cancer screening. Petereit described it as providing an efficient and unobtrusive path to cancer screening.

Petereit also noted, as he talked during a break in the symposium, the importance of trust when it comes to people outside of Native communities working with the communities.

“We’ve had some success gaining trust within the tribal communities by having a physical presence there,” he said, contrasting Walking Forward’s approach with “helicopter research” that does not involve long stays in a community.

“We’ve been a presence since 2002, so Walking Forward is a well-known entity within IHS (Indian Health Services) and Tribal Health,” he said.

Dr. Donald Warne delivered the keynote address for the symposium, noting the vastly interconnected nature of health. Warne is associate dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of North Dakota and the director of the Indians Into Medicine Program there. He is a member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe.

Warne received his M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine in 1995 and his Master of Public Health from Harvard School of Public Health in 2002. He’s worked extensively in the area of health in various parts of the country, including South Dakota.

A key component to health, Warne said in his address, involves acknowledging the way trauma affects a person’s well-being. That, he said, requires historical honesty. He described, among other things, the way smallpox was used as a weapon against Indigenous Peoples, and he also noted continued inequities in contemporary life.

“We need to understand the truth, not to make anyone feel bad – that’s not the purpose,” he said, “but to understand the truth because these are the reasons for facing the challenges that we have.”

Warne noted research that reveals the negative effects adverse childhood experiences have on people’s health.

“I would also say for Indigenous Peoples, we’ve had spiritual trauma,” he said. “Loss of culture, loss of language, loss of traditional places … and all of those things that make us so connected to who we are culturally and historically.”

But Warne, who spoke conversationally and engagingly with the audience, also pointed to paths that lead to healing.

“We have a lot of solutions already within our cultures,” he said. “The whole idea of prayer and reconnection to culture is such a powerful thing. There are ways to study this to show that this can be an effective approach. That’s true if we’re dealing with lung disease or mental health issues or diabetes. That sense of reconnectedness is so vitally important.”

Warne did underline the importance of technology such as the Low-Dose CT Scan, noting that the IHS funding levels create obstacles to utilizing such technology. He showed statistics from research in North Dakota illuminating the high rates of cancer among Indigenous Peoples. He stressed repeatedly the need to cease the use of commercial tobacco.

But Warne constantly worked to fuse physical and spiritual approaches, sometimes alluding to the ways everyday language might lead to anxiety.

“What I was taught with morning prayer is being grateful,” he said. “It’s remarkable. Recently there have been studies in general populations that show that if you’re focusing and mindful of what you’re grateful for, it changes your body’s physiology. It can lower your blood pressure, lower your stress hormones.”

“In our minds,” he continued, “we have the ability to improve our physiology and promote wellness.”

If Warne envisioned personal health, he also sketched collective projects. He considered, for instance, the prospect of an American Indian School of Health Sciences.

“We could have a Department of Traditional Medicine,” he said. “The department would not be an interesting side note. It would be at the core of who we are. I’ve been working on this for more than a decade, and I think the time is now to try to consider making this happen.”

He considered a number of staffing and funding possibilities, and then he added, “I may be biased, but what an ideal location for an American Indian School of Health Sciences, right here in Rapid City.”

The symposium was slated for Wednesday and Thursday, with presentations about health and about policy related to health. It also featured an opening prayer by Francis Whitebird, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

