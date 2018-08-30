An upcoming free symposium will celebrate the release of a new book about South Dakota's political culture.
The book is “The Plains Political Tradition: Essays on South Dakota Political Culture, Volume 3." It will be released Sept. 8 during the symposium at Augustana University’s Center for Western Studies in Sioux Falls.
From 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central time, authors and other panelists will explore South Dakota’s political history and the development of its modern political culture. Rapid City Journal reporter Seth Tupper will participate in a panel discussion at 11:15 a.m. titled, "The South Dakota Political Tradition and the Contemporary Political Scene."
The book consists of essays from 15 historians and other scholars. Essay topics include Dakota Territory politics, populism and the press, Jewish political activism, Karl Mundt, rural economic development, gender politics on the prairie, George McGovern, Tom Daschle and Bill Janklow.
“The Plains Political Tradition” can be pre-ordered for $24.95, plus shipping and tax, directly from the South Dakota Historical Society Press at sdhspress.com or by calling (605) 773-6009.