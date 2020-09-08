Synchrony employees will continue working from home

Rapid City Synchrony Finance employees may never return to work in the office, the company announced Tuesday.
Synchrony Finance is a consumer financial services company that provides customized financing programs in retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with consumer banking products, according to its website.
Employees across the country will work from home in what spokesperson Lisa Lanspery called a move toward flexibility and innovation.
“Our belief is based on our current work from home efforts we’ve proven we can support our business and consumers no matter where we work,” she said. “Instead of having one site locations in Rapid City, we’ll have hundreds of sites where employees will work from their homes.”
Lanspery said the company will get employees together at third party locations, like community centers or hotel spaces, when it’s necessary to do so. She said this would be for community or cultural events or training when it’s safe to do so.
Synchrony has asked its employees throughout the pandemic about what work would look like in the future and what they wanted it designed around. Lanspery said there’s been a big desire for people to work from home.
She said it was rare, and almost non-existent, that employees would work from home before the pandemic, but working from home has made people move faster.
“We’re able to be more flexible in timing of when we work as long as hosts are put in, given work-life balance right now,” Lanspery said. “Together we are launching this agile enterprise approach, so looking at that, it really is breaking down silos and helping people make decisions faster.”
She said it’s difficult to speculate on whether employees would return to a single office in the future, but it would be driven by three things: technology, mobility and functional spaces.
Lanspery said all employees were given access and training to the proper technology to work from home, and have been doing so since the end of March. She said they’ve used software like Zoom Calls and Microsoft Office Teams in order to collaborate and reduce the number of emails.
The company told employees about the change Tuesday morning.
