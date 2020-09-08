Synchrony employees will continue working from home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Synchrony Finance employees may never return to work in the office, the company announced Tuesday.

Synchrony Finance is a consumer financial services company that provides customized financing programs in retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with consumer banking products, according to its website.

Employees across the country will work from home in what spokesperson Lisa Lanspery called a move toward flexibility and innovation.

“Our belief is based on our current work from home efforts we’ve proven we can support our business and consumers no matter where we work,” she said. “Instead of having one site locations in Rapid City, we’ll have hundreds of sites where employees will work from their homes.”

Lanspery said the company will get employees together at third party locations, like community centers or hotel spaces, when it’s necessary to do so. She said this would be for community or cultural events or training when it’s safe to do so.