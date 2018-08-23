Afraid of heights? Don't want to get rained or hailed on? Did that deep-fried whatever make you a little queasy?
Whatever it is, there are plenty of reasons people avoid carnival rides. So for those of you wishing to keep your feet firmly on the ground, we present the next best thing: A 360 video experience of a carnival classic — the Ferris wheel at the Central States Fair right here in Rapid City.
So sit back, sip on some peppermint tea, and enjoy the fair. (And maybe take it easy on the fried foods for a while.)
(To get the full experience, grab the video and move your mouse/cursor around.)