Anglers will readily relate with Hans Stephenson's dilemma: fishermen always seem to need a bigger tackle box, and Stephenson needs a more spacious outfitter store.
After more than 20 years selling fly-fishing gear, hosting fly-tying classes, and guiding anglers to prime Black Hills streams and lakes, Stephenson's Dakota Angler & Outfitter is moving from 513 Seventh St., downtown to much larger quarters at 1010 Jackson Blvd.
Owner Hans Stephenson said the store just hit critical mass, running out of room both for processing online orders and displaying items for walk-in customers
"We had to find something different or we were just going to be walking around piles of stuff we didn’t have places to put,” Stephenson said. “It was just getting to be too much.”
Dakota Angler remains opens downtown, while preparations are already well underway for the move.
Stephenson is planning to make the move once the store closes on Saturday, April 13, working through that Sunday and reopening on April 15.
The new store will more than double the floor space of the Seventh Street store.
Stephenson said he will be able display more retail inventory and also dedicate space for fly-fishing classes, club meetings and community events, along with a larger backroom area for shipping and receiving.
“The local clientele will benefit by being able to get a look at everything we have had for at least the last year or more, that we’ve just run out of room to display properly,” he said.
The new location also offers free parking on the south side of the building.
“I love the community of downtown, but this gives us both the option to expand our square footage and an abundance of parking that will be free and readily available without having to drive around the block a couple of times to find a spot,” he said.
“We’ve already heard that feedback from a couple of our customers,” he said.
Stephenson was initially an employee of Dakota Angler which first opened on the opposite side of Seventh Street.
After buying the business, he moved the store to its present location in 1999 when the Sweeney Building was rebuilt after a 1996 fire.
Business Briefs: GenPro adds manufacturing division
GenPro Energy Solutions, a solar energy company in Piedmont, has opened a new energy technology manufacturing division.
According to a company news release, GenPro Advanced Technologies began manufacturing lighting and control systems, with engineering design, application engineering, sheet metal, welding, assembly, integration, and testing capabilities.
Plans include the addition of 25 to 40 skilled manufacturing positions including sheet metal fabrication, electronic assembly, electromechanical and testing.
“The addition of lighting manufacturing to our current capabilities of distributed energy, energy efficiency and power generation supports our long-range plan to become a vertically integrated national leader in the energy services industry,” said Dwight Patterson, GenPro Energy Solutions CEO, in the release.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 5 at GenPro Energy Park, 13261 Timberline Plaza, Suite B in Piedmont.
B9Creations and SDC Technologies announce development lab
Rapid City-based B9Creations, a provider of 3D printing solutions, and SDC Technologies, whose optical coatings have applications ranging from NASA space helmets to anti-fog commercial refrigeration doors, announced Thursday the opening of an additive manufacturing materials development laboratory at B9Creations’ Rapid City headquarters off of Deadwood Avenue.
B9Creations CEO Shon Anderson was joined for the grand opening by the SDC Technologies team, including CEO Antonios Grigoriou, Vice President of Technology Sapna Blackburn, Principal Scientist Dr. Charlie Chen and Senior Polymer Scientist Dr. Sung Yoon, some of the new lab’s first employees.
“This partnership pairs SDC Technologies’ global leadership in coating materials development with B9Creations technological capabilities to bring additive manufacturing and engineering materials to new applications worldwide, at an aggressive pace in keeping with both companies’ history as innovation engines,” Anderson said in a release.
B9Creations provides 3D printing for high-precision applications such as jewelry, prototyping and manufacturing, research, medical devices and model making.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, SDC Technologies already employs photopolymer chemists and research assistants at the South Dakota-based lab, along with hiring graduate students from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
SDC Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Chemicals, the same Japan-based company that acquired a minority stake in B9Creations in 2018.
Best Western Plus Hotel opens
The Best Western Plus Rapid City Rushmore Hotel is now open at 3723 Eglin St. in Rapid City.
The new hotel is owned by Black Hills Motel Development Inc. All guest rooms feature a microwave, mini-fridge and a 43-inch television with cable and HBO TV access. Suites are also available and the hotel is dog-friendly, according to a release.
The hotel also offers free Wi-Fi, a business center, daily complimentary breakfast and a 950 square-foot meeting room.
Call the hotel at 605-716-3605. Reservations can also be made by calling 800-780-7234, or online at BestWestern.com.
Tutor Doctor franchise comes to Rapid City
A new in-home tutoring business franchise Tutor Doctor opened in the Rapid City-Black Hills area in September 2018.
Franchisee Andrea Unkel comes to Tutor Doctor after a career as an educator and brings passion of working with children and being able to educate students of all ages, according to a news release from the company, founded in 2000 and based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
“Students in Rapid City will gain significant value from Tutor Doctor,” Unkel said in a release. “I look forward to assisting students of any age in achieving their educational goals with programs that are specifically designed to fit the needs of each individual.”
Tutor Doctor’s ACT/SAT Success Program helps students with one-to-one, in-home test preparation. The service has also proven valuable for home-schooled students as well as for seniors wanting to learn technology skills.