Task force: Indian Health Service still needs to improve child sexual abuse prevention

Findings, recommendations

The task force found IHS doesn't have a uniform process for reporting child abuse allegations. Each facility had a different form and some lacked key questions, which hampered investigations. The IHS also has no way to search allegations involving the same victim or perpetrator, which makes it difficult to identify an abuser and may allow them to be transferred to another facility.

While many IHS staff members know they must report child sexual abuse, they didn’t know what, when, how and to whom to report it to. Tribal law enforcement and child welfare agencies staff often failed to coordinate with each other and the FBI to ensure the report was investigated, and were reluctant in investigating reports of manipulative behavior, such as grooming. This reluctance discouraged IHS staff from reporting possible child abuse cases.

While IHS has created a new child sexual abuse policy, it didn't implement it well. For example, few facilities posted required signage informing people about how to report abuse. It also found reporting duties are confusingly described among multiple policies and are sometimes inconsistent with federal law.

Licensing committees often accept doctors with problematic backgrounds due to the need to fill vacancies, the task force found.