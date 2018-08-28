A coterie of law-enforcement officials gathered Tuesday on the second floor of the federal courthouse in downtown Rapid City to announce the revitalization of a federal program to crack down on guns and drugs.
"In South Dakota, like everywhere else, the rise of meth and drug trafficking is a clear and present danger to our children, families and citizens," U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said. "At the same time, gun crimes and other violence are on the rise as well. This is not a coincidence. Drug dealers and the poisons they sell are much of the cause of suffering and death in our communities."
One tool for law enforcement, Parsons said, is the recently established Project Safe Neighborhoods task force in western South Dakota. First begun under President George W. Bush, the initiative was prioritized last fall by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Following a decades-old decline, violent crime spiked by 20 percent between 2014 and 2016.
The new collaboration program, officials said, deals with the shadowy illegal gun and drug trade, whose facilitators often work together.
The program's successes were touted Tuesday, including the apprehension of four suspects and recovery of 22 of the 24 pilfered firearms from The Rooster sporting-goods store in Rapid City. Officials said evidence of Project Safe Neighborhood's involvement included the coordinated response from multiple agencies and the $10,000 reward offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, or ATF.
"(That was) all due to the swift and, frankly, superb collaboration by Rapid City police, Pennington County sheriff, state DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) and federal ATF agents," Parsons said. "This case is the perfect example of what Project Safe Neighborhoods is all about."
Officials, however, also presented alarming statistics Tuesday. Over 200 firearms used in crimes, held illegally or with scrubbed serial numbers have been seized since January from Rapid City streets, Parsons said. The U.S. Attorney's Office also said it has indicted more than 40 people from drug crimes, with many more indicted at the state level.
Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris said within the last week and a half, police have arrested teenagers for homicide and a man for aggravated assault in Founder's Park. He linked this to increased drug abuse.
"In the last several years, we've had a normalization of meth," Jegeris said at the press conference. "And it affects Rapid City, our tribal neighbors and results in increased violence."
By pooling resources, officials said they can begin solving and preventing crimes rooted in both drugs and the criminal gun trade.
"We have a long tradition of responsible gun culture," said Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney. "But in the right hands."
ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joel Lewis acknowledged that in a western state with strong hunting and firearms culture, responsible gun ownership must be stressed.
"South Dakota is its own source for guns," he said.
Lewis noted that two guns are still missing from The Rooster burglary and asked for the community's help.
"We still have two guns on the streets," he said. "Every gun that enters the crime gun market could end up anywhere. It is vital to everyone here that we keep that market as small as possible."