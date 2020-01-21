Tax increment financing reform heads back to Rapid City Community Development

A controversial measure to reform how Rapid City examines tax increment financing (TIF) district proposals is heading back to the city's community development department for further review.

Tuesday, the Rapid City Council voted 8-0 to send it back to allow additional time for city staff, independent developers and other stakeholders to thoroughly vet the proposed reforms — even though city documents show there have been 21 opportunities since 2013 for the public and independent developers to review and provide input to proposed TIF policy iterations.

Ward 2 City Council member Ritchie Nordstrom made the motion to send it back to the community development department with the stipulation that Mayor Steve Allender should also form a task force to oversee and review the process.

"The recommendation is coming up with several different members for the task force, and I would encourage the mayor to take a look at those recommendations," Nordstrom said. "I would like for some of those people (to come) from a variety of experts within the community, because I feel like if we get the response back from them in putting together a very workable plan for TIFs, I think this would be a process that needs to go forward."