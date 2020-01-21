Tax increment financing reform heads back to Rapid City Community Development

A controversial measure to reform how Rapid City examines tax increment financing (TIF) district proposals is heading back to the city's community development department for further review.
Tuesday, the Rapid City Council voted 8-0 to send it back to allow additional time for city staff, independent developers and other stakeholders to thoroughly vet the proposed reforms — even though city documents show there have been 21 opportunities since 2013 for the public and independent developers to review and provide input to proposed TIF policy iterations.
Ward 2 City Council member Ritchie Nordstrom made the motion to send it back to the community development department with the stipulation that Mayor Steve Allender should also form a task force to oversee and review the process.
"The recommendation is coming up with several different members for the task force, and I would encourage the mayor to take a look at those recommendations," Nordstrom said. "I would like for some of those people (to come) from a variety of experts within the community, because I feel like if we get the response back from them in putting together a very workable plan for TIFs, I think this would be a process that needs to go forward."
Tax increment financing districts are intended to encourage economic development or public improvement projects in blighted areas by diverting the payment of property taxes in the district. In essence, as the construction or improvements are completed, the district’s property valuation and subsequent property taxes increase.
But instead of collecting the increased property tax payments and allocating them to the city, county and schools, the money is instead diverted to a fund to pay for project costs approved by the city council. Property taxes are still collected by the government but only for the amount related to the valuation of the property before the work begins, called the base valuation.
The additional tax payment monies related to the increased valuation are diverted toward the TIF's pre-approved project. Theoretically, the diverted funds make it possible for a project that would have otherwise been unfeasible to move forward.
The city of Rapid City was looking to reform the pre-application process for TIF districts, shorten the approval timeline, and establish an evaluation chart to make sure a project is viable for TIF incentive.
Additionally, city planners were wanting to increase focus on promoting development and redevelopment within the core areas of Rapid City rather than incentivizing development in areas outside of the city's center.
Ward 1 City Council member Becky Drury thanked staff in the community development and planning departments for all of the work, but said the proposed TIF reforms are "not quite there yet."
No timetable on the formation of the mayor's task force for TIF review was given Tuesday night.
