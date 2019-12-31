Tax notices misprinted, county says

Some tax notices sent out recently by Pennington County were misprinted, the Auditor's Office announced Tuesday.

On the "Owner Occupied" portion of the tax notice, the "Opt Out" column was incorrect. The column should have only reflected the opt-out amount.

The total amount of tax due shown at the top of the tax notice is correct. However, when the tax amounts are added up, they may not balance to the total amount of taxes due. The difference will be the opt-out amount that was not correctly displayed.

On the bottom of the notice, both the remittance stubs show that they are for first-half taxes and not first and second half. The due dates on the stubs are correct.

If a taxpayer would like to print a revised tax notice, they can access it online at https://docs.pennco.org/apps/PropertyTax2/Search.aspx.

