The professional association for teachers has endorsed Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton in the governor's race.
"As state senator, Billie has been a tireless advocate for school and children," South Dakota Education Association President Mary McCorkle said Tuesday in Sioux Falls. "Billie has demonstrated a willingness to reach across the aisle and in doing so increases in education funding that might not have otherwise happened did happen."
McCorkle noted Sutton's support for early childhood education and his "crucial work" with the 2016 task force that recommended to the Legislature an adoption of a half-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher salaries.
Sutton faces Republican and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and Libertarian Kurt Evans in the Nov. 6 election.