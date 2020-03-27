Teachers greet students with car horns in impromptu social distancing parade

Many elementary school students in Rapid City awoke to the sound of cars honking this morning.

Teachers at Rapid Valley and South Canyon elementary schools drove in lines of ten or more cars through their students’ neighborhoods Friday morning to greet them from inside their cars.

While schools will be closed in the state until May 1 due to the coronavirus, which Gov. Kristi Noem recommended on March 24, many students, teachers and school staff have been missing each other.

Chanda Spotted Eagle, principal at South Canyon, said this is a good way to remind the students that they’re not alone in this, and that their teachers are rooting for them.

“One of my kindergarten teachers, Melissa Crouch, had brought the idea to staff after she had seen some examples going around throughout the country,” Spotted Eagle said. It’s a good way to “reach out and let our kids and families know that we’re here, that we miss them, that we appreciate them,” she said.

Teachers and staff donned their cars in car paint, balloons and signs with messages of hope and love, as well as the occasional “Go Hawks” and “Hawk Pride.”