Teachers greet students with car horns in impromptu social distancing parade
Many elementary school students in Rapid City awoke to the sound of cars honking this morning.

Teachers at Rapid Valley and South Canyon elementary schools drove in lines of ten or more cars through their students’ neighborhoods Friday morning to greet them from inside their cars.

While schools will be closed in the state until May 1 due to the coronavirus, which Gov. Kristi Noem recommended on March 24, many students, teachers and school staff have been missing each other.

Chanda Spotted Eagle, principal at South Canyon, said this is a good way to remind the students that they’re not alone in this, and that their teachers are rooting for them.

“One of my kindergarten teachers, Melissa Crouch, had brought the idea to staff after she had seen some examples going around throughout the country,” Spotted Eagle said. It’s a good way to “reach out and let our kids and families know that we’re here, that we miss them, that we appreciate them,” she said.

Teachers and staff donned their cars in car paint, balloons and signs with messages of hope and love, as well as the occasional “Go Hawks” and “Hawk Pride.”

“We’ve all been super lonesome for them and missing them, and we’re all holed up in quarantine, too,” Spotted Eagle said. “It’s really emotional for us and our teachers. We do miss our students.”

Cher Daniel, principal at Rapid Valley, said one of her teachers, Ashley Cerny, had the same idea. Daniel said she wanted to bring good news to people this week.

“It’s been a long week, and I think as people move through this, we get more disconnected and we just thought we could maybe make some kids smile today,” Daniel said. 

Their parade kicked off early Friday morning, and she said she drove around for several hours greeting students.

“We all miss each other terribly,” Daniel said of her students and staff.

But the impromptu parade wasn’t just for the kids.

“We actually had quite a few people who didn’t have kids at home that have lived in the neighborhood a very long time, and they came out on their porches and waved,” Daniel said. “That’s really cool, too.”

