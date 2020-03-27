Teachers greet students with car horns in impromptu social distancing parade

Izabelle Shama and her grandmother Jennifer Shama wave as the teacher’s parade organized by educators and staff at South Canyon Elementary in Rapid City drive through neighborhoods near the school on Friday. Educators and staff from South Canyon Elementary organized the parade to bring messages of support to the school’s students and families while they are out of school due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the U.S.
Teachers from Rapid Valley Elementary School used window paint to put uplifting messages to their students to show their support during the teacher’s parade Rapid Valley teachers and staff put on Friday. The school’s teachers drove around Rapid Valley neighborhoods to let kids know they’re thinking of their students while they are out of school due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the U.S.
Katie Oakes, a speech therapist at South Canyon Elementary in Rapid City writes an uplifting message on her vehicle before the start of the school’s teacher’s parade held Friday.
Lynn Arnold, a fourth-grade teacher at Rapid Valley Elementary, and her son Michael hang signs on her SUV before the start of the teacher’s parade on Friday. The Arnolds were among the educators and staff from Rapid Valley Elementary who took part in the teacher’s parade that worked its way through Rapid Valley neighborhoods to bring messages of support to the school’s students and families while they are out of school due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the U.S.
Teachers from South Canyon Elementary School in Rapid City placed uplifting signs and window paint on their vehicles to show support of their students during the South Canyon teacher’s parade teachers and staff put on Friday. The school’s teachers drove around South Canyon’s neighborhoods to let kids know they’re thinking of their students while they are out of school due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the U.S.
Missy Davis, waving, and her daughters Payton, Morgan, Emery and Reagan hold up signs and wave as the teacher’s parade drives organized by Rapid Valley Elementary educators and staff drives by Friday. The school’s teachers drove around Rapid Valley neighborhoods to let kids know they’re thinking of their students while they are out of school due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the U.S.
Erika Baker, a third-grade teacher at South Canyon Elementary in Rapid City, uses window paint to write an uplifting message to South Canyon students on her vehicle before the start of the school’s teacher’s parade held Friday.
Michael Arnold, age 5, holds a sign up while his mother Lynn Arnold tapes it to the side of her SUV on Friday. The Arnolds were among a group of educators, staff and family from Rapid Valley Elementary who took part in the teacher’s parade that worked its way through Rapid Valley neighborhoods to bring messages of support to the school’s students and families while they are out of school due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the U.S.
Educators and staff from South Canyon Elementary taking part in the teacher’s parade Friday drive through neighborhoods near the school to bring messages of support to the school’s students and families while they are out of school due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the U.S.
Teachers from Rapid Valley Elementary School wave to families with children attending the school during a teacher parade held Friday. The school’s teachers drove around Rapid Valley neighborhoods to let students know they’re thinking of their kids while they are out of school due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the U.S.
Many elementary school students in Rapid City awoke to the sound of cars honking this morning.
Teachers at Rapid Valley and South Canyon elementary schools drove in lines of ten or more cars through their students’ neighborhoods Friday morning to greet them from inside their cars.
While schools will be closed in the state until May 1 due to the coronavirus, which Gov. Kristi Noem recommended on March 24, many students, teachers and school staff have been missing each other.
Chanda Spotted Eagle, principal at South Canyon, said this is a good way to remind the students that they’re not alone in this, and that their teachers are rooting for them.
“One of my kindergarten teachers, Melissa Crouch, had brought the idea to staff after she had seen some examples going around throughout the country,” Spotted Eagle said. It’s a good way to “reach out and let our kids and families know that we’re here, that we miss them, that we appreciate them,” she said.
Teachers and staff donned their cars in car paint, balloons and signs with messages of hope and love, as well as the occasional “Go Hawks” and “Hawk Pride.”
“We’ve all been super lonesome for them and missing them, and we’re all holed up in quarantine, too,” Spotted Eagle said. “It’s really emotional for us and our teachers. We do miss our students.”