TeamMates program brings students, mentors together

Adults with high school diplomas or GED equivalents can apply to be mentors. They go through extensive background checks to participate in the program.

Once students and mentors are accepted, they fill out an interest form so they can be placed into a compatible match. Both students and mentors go through training to prepare for their match.

The program is now entering its third year at North and South Middle Schools and is hoping to expand to other schools, according to Christoffer.

Though the program hopes to expand to other schools, they need more mentors.

“We’re going to be doing a push to try to get mentors because what we foresee happening when school starts is an influx of mentees that are going to be applying for the program and we need mentors,” said Christoffer. “We want to have mentors available so we can make matches right away at the beginning of the school year.”

Christoffer said that the program is an important investment in the community.