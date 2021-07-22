TeamMates program brings students, mentors together

Lisa Draper tears up as she describes her unique bond with middle-school student Kamryn Stauffacher.
“I’d like to think of her as a grandchild to me,” she said recently.
Stauffacher describes their relationship as “amazing.”
The bonding started with TeamMates, a mentoring program that connects students with adult mentors.
Stauffacher, an eighth-grader at North Middle School, began the program in 2019, the first year that it was available.
“I was new here, and I wanted to just get to know the school better and to get involved with more stuff,” said Stauffacher. “I started going through the entire process, and that’s when I met Lisa.”
Draper was introduced to the program at Black Hills Energy, where she works. She was interested immediately.
“I wanted to be able to be there for somebody else, my kids are grown and out of the home and live in Michigan and Ohio,” she said. “I don’t have anybody to spend time with, so that’s why I enjoy this and look forward to it every week.”
They were both nervous for the first meeting. Draper said that she wasn’t sure what to expect or talk about, but she and Stauffacher “hit it off right away”.
They meet for an hour once a week, usually during the school day.
“We get caught up with each other about our weeks or something bad, exciting that happened, just talking about really anything that comes up," Stauffacher said.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their regular meetings. TeamMates facilitated virtual meetings between matches, which were recorded for safety purposes.
“For a while we didn’t even get to talk at all, and then we were able to FaceTime on the computer,” Draper said. “We were able to meet for half an hour and that lasted maybe four or five times.”
Stauffacher said that even after they were finally able to meet, computer issues got in the way.
“A bunch of times my computer wasn’t working, or the internet connection, so that always stopped us,” Stauffacher said. “There were five weeks, probably more, that we didn’t get to meet with each other because of computer issues.”
Brandi Christoffer, student success coordinator at North Middle School, said that the program lost matches due to the pandemic. Like Stauffacher, many students had computer issues that prevented them from continuing the program. Mentors also left the program due to a lack of face-to-face contact.
Draper said that doing virtual meetings was very different from meeting in person.
“Finally, we got to go back to face to face and that is so much better. I mean I was glad to see her, but it’s different in person,” she said.
Stauffacher said that Draper is reliable and patient.
“I know that she will sit there and listen to me, even if she may be annoyed or has heard it over and over again, she’ll be there for me and it won’t matter what I say. She’ll give me good advice.”
Draper and Stauffacher plan to stay in the TeamMates program at least through high school and possibly into college as well.
The TeamMates program was started by Tom and Nancy Osborne in Nebraska in 1991. The program now serves children in Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
TeamMates is open to any child at a school where the program is in operation. Students are nominated and go through an application process.
Adults with high school diplomas or GED equivalents can apply to be mentors. They go through extensive background checks to participate in the program.
Once students and mentors are accepted, they fill out an interest form so they can be placed into a compatible match. Both students and mentors go through training to prepare for their match.
The program is now entering its third year at North and South Middle Schools and is hoping to expand to other schools, according to Christoffer.
Though the program hopes to expand to other schools, they need more mentors.
“We’re going to be doing a push to try to get mentors because what we foresee happening when school starts is an influx of mentees that are going to be applying for the program and we need mentors,” said Christoffer. “We want to have mentors available so we can make matches right away at the beginning of the school year.”
Christoffer said that the program is an important investment in the community.
“If we can be that support person and just be their cheerleader, be that person that they listen to and if we can help them achieve their goals, and make it through school, all those things I feel like we’re bettering our community by that,” she said.