Teams to search this weekend for Serenity Dennard, missing hunter

Seven teams from Colorado Forensic Canines and Tri-State Canines are planning a four-day search in Pennington County for Serenity Dennard and a hunter from eastern South Dakota.

The teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming arrived Friday and will search Saturday through Tuesday. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, and Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department will provide support personnel.

Dennard, 9, of Sturgis, was last seen Feb. 3, 2019, after apparently running away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville. At the time of her disappearance, the nine-year-old was 4 foot 7 inches, weighed 90 pounds and had shoulder length dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots.

Larry Genzlinger, 66, of Howard was last seen Oct. 1, 2019, while elk hunting with his nephew in the area of Sawmill Draw, Six Mile and Ditch Creek Roads. He is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 250 pounds, brown eyes with gray hair and gray beard. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants and a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap.

Because of snow cover in the higher elevations, the search for Genzlinger stopped in October and resumed this month. The search for Dennard has continued since she went missing.

Anyone with information about either missing person should contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 605-394-2151.

