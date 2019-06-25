In 18 minutes or less, a TED talk might make you think differently, feel deeply, or maybe change your life.
TEDx Rapid City is returning for its fifth year, featuring 12 speakers and a surprise guest on Wednesday. This year’s theme is boundaries, in every sense of the word — physical, mental, geographical and even spiritual. Talks will run the gamut from international issues to national scandal to creative innovation, all focused on breaking, defining or reimagining boundaries.
"It's a spa for your mind," lead organizer Katie Fleming said. "Take time for yourself to grow."
The goal of TEDx Rapid City is to bring people together to share ideas, spark deep conversations, and encourage personal and professional development. This year’s speakers are a mix of local, national and international experts and personalities, each addressing their chosen topic in the TED talk format of 18 minutes or less.
After lunch, the surprise speaker will make his or her appearance. Fleming would divulge only that “it’s unusual and it requires audience participation.”
The TEDx Rapid City 2019 speakers are:
Mike Dupre — The traditional view of faith as an organized practice is supposed to be a bridge from the struggles of everyday life to feelings of peace and resolution. How do we get around the boundaries of conventional faith to something we can practically apply in our everyday lives? Dupre, a life coach, proposes that processes produce faith.
Buddy Seiner — We are all, in one way or another, connected to someone who loves to fish. A lifelong fisherman, Seiner will explain why fishermen and women and their stories are important, and how we can work together to preserve the cultural and historic artifacts of the fishing community.
Natalie Torres-Haddad — What if you could ask for money, get a promotion and increase your confidence by bragging more? What if bragging can help you overcome those doubts and increase yourself worth? Torres-Haddad, the award-winning author and podcast host of “Financially Savvy in 20 Minutes,” will give tips on how to brag and be seen as an accomplished problem-solver and an inspiration to others.
Dr. Cynthia Lintz — The installation program integrator for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay examines borders and shares how understanding the natural, man-made and mental borders in her life allows her to dispense a sense of hope on a remote island.
Justice Theis — In a world that consumes product and media faster than ever before, how do we fit time into our schedules to make sure what we buy isn’t exploiting others? Theis, a local barista who believes her ultimate calling is to be a missionary, human rights advocate and anti-human trafficking educator, will discuss intentionally becoming masters of our consumption.
Kriti Anand — Having traveled and lived in four continents, Anand likes to think of the world as dotted with borders. She believes the world is what we make it to be. Born and brought up in Libya, she will share her story of fleeing Tripoli before 9/11 and ultimately moving to the United States where she now works in banking.
John R. Dreyer — The military ration is more than just food. It represents technological innovation and what we eat. Designed to last for years, rations like the MRE are morale boosters and nutrition bombs for soldiers in the field. John Dreyer, an associate professor of political science at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, will connect the history of military rations with the methods in which people the world over buy and consume their favorite foods.
Russell Brown — Many people have expressed ideas on how to improve education. These views often assume students are either the products or consumers of the education system. Brown, a teacher, challenges these assumptions and says a better approach is to view students as clients who are agents in their education.
Dr. Stephen Khachikian — Going to your doctor can be a very objective and straightforward endeavor unless you feel like you are not getting the care you want or the treatment you need. Dr. Khachikian, a board-certified ophthalmologist, will help identify the issues beyond the medical to help guide the outcome — even when it seems out of our control.
William Trevillyan — Technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet will, in the next few years, solve problems we didn’t even know we had. A senior chemical engineer at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and entrepreneur, Trevillyan shares his story with forming a startup company called HomeMetrics, which hopes to change the way we monitor the health of our homes.
Sarah Klein — Klein is the earliest reported victim of Larry Nassar, a convicted serial child molester who was the USA Gymnastics national team doctor. The trauma that started when she was 8 disconnected her from the world for much of her life continuing into adulthood. Since confronting Nassar in court, Klein's life has finally begun to move again. This talk is about pushing boundaries and setting boundaries.
Sean Covel — As the cult classic film “Napoleon Dynamite” celebrates its 15th anniversary, the movie’s producer, Sean Covel of Deadwood, will explore the mental framework of problem-solving, which not only overcomes issues such as getting cows to work on time during a movie shoot but also forces creative thinking and ignites innovation.
TEDx Rapid City will be at the Performing Arts Center, 601 Columbus St. Doors open for registration at 8 a.m. and talks will run from 9 a.m. to noon. After lunch, which will be provided by food trucks, talks will resume at 1:30 p.m. An after-party at Hay Camp Brewing Company starts at 5 p.m., with music by nationally acclaimed Colo-Caribbean Newgrazz jamband Coral Creek.
Those who attend will be the first to hear talks that will be submitted to the official TED organization, Fleming said. TEDx Rapid City is an independently licensed TED event. Tickets are $60 per person and include the TED talks, lunch, networking, music and more. To buy tickets online or for more information, go to tedxrapidcity.com.