Tee it up for the Troops–Black Hills plans to hold a tournament benefiting several veterans organizations starting at 9 a.m. Monday at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City.
Beneficiaries include Fisher House Foundation, Warfighter Sports and Super Dogs for Super Heroes, an organization that raises service dogs for military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“This event has inspired and engaged the local community to come together in an effort to support our veteran community,” said David Atwood, assistant director of Tee it Up for the Troops–Black Hills. “We are looking forward to hosting this event for years to come.”
You have free articles remaining.
This is the local group's inaugural event. The national Tee it Up for the Troops organization was founded in 2005 when the family of a soldier serving in Iraq asked him what he needed during his service. He responded, “forget about me and do something for the soldiers and their families back home.”
Since then, the organization has hosted more than 475 events, donating more than $10 million to local veterans groups.