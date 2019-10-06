PINE RIDGE — A 16-year-old climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting Rapid City and American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines.
Greta Thunberg appeared at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota on Sunday and will be at panel discussions on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday. Thunberg will be in Rapid City today for a climate rally and march. The rally begins at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park, followed by the march to the mayor's office at 12:30 p.m.
Thunberg and Tokatawin Iron Eyes will lead the climate rally and march. Speakers at the rally will include Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner, Lakota People's Law Project lead counsel Chase Iron Eyes, NDN Collective Executive Director Nick Tilsen, and NDN Collective organizer Cante Heart.
The rally and march are sponsored by the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Last Real Indians, the Lakota People's Law Project and NDN Collective.
The Lakota People's Law Project says Thunberg is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota, as well as plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.
Thunberg traveled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign.