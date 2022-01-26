Teen arrested for bringing gun to Douglas High School basketball game

A teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm to a basketball game at Douglas High School in Box Elder.

According to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Douglas School District, Xavier Wayne Big Crow, 19, was arrested at the school Tuesday evening for bringing a weapon on school grounds. Officials said a Douglas High School staff member noticed four individuals who smelled like alcohol were in attendance at the game. School staff notified a law enforcement school resource officer.

The officer reportedly spoke to the group of individuals before contacting the Box Elder Police Department for assistance.

Following a brief investigation, law enforcement said two of the individuals were found to have consumed alcohol under the legal age and Big Crow was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm tucked in his waistband.

None of the individuals involved were Douglas School District students, the news release said.

“Our law enforcement professionals and area school districts work together quickly to identify and resolve issues that have the potential to jeopardize the safety of our students, staff and fans,” PCSO Capt. Tony Harrison said in a statement. “Schools are safer when everyone works together to address challenges in our schools. We applaud the Douglas staff who recognized an issue and brought it to the School Resource Officer’s attention.”

Douglas School Supt. Kevin Case said he appreciates the quick response from the school resource officer and other law enforcement.

"It gives staff, students and families peace of mind to know that our school resource officers are readily available to respond if needed. Student and staff safety is our first priority and we are relieved that last night’s event ended without incident," Case said.

Big Crow is being held with no bond in the Pennington County Jail on misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and underage consumption of alcohol. Jail records show Big Crow also had an arrest warrant for a previous alcohol-related charge.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

