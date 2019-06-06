A teenager died Wednesday after being thrown from his pickup during a one-vehicle crash in Harding County.
The victim was Jaxon Klempel, a 17-year-old from Reva, according to his death notice.
Klempel was driving a Dodge Ram pickup westbound on Sorum Road, east of the intersection with South Dakota Highway 79 and eight miles south of Reva, when he lost control at 11:39 a.m Wednesday, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety. The truck eventually tipped and rolled, and Klempel was thrown from the vehicle. Klempel, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
A rosary and vigil service for Klempel will be held 7 p.m. on Monday at Reva Hall. Mass is at 11 a.m. the next day at the Harding County High School Gymnasium followed by a mass and burial at Buffalo Cemetery.