Teen found guilty of murdering Rapid City man

The two had went to Graham's house looking for Graham's stepson, despite Johnson knowing that he was not allowed at the home.

"Leave, just leave," is a statement Roetzel repeated during Wednesday's closing statements, which was what Graham's widow, Shayla Colbert-Graham, said to Johnson and Black Cloud when she answered Johnson's knocks at her door the night of the shooting.

Had they done so, Roetzel argued, nobody in the courtroom would be there for a murder trial and Graham would not have died two days later after being declared brain dead.

Black Cloud's attorney, Joanna Lawler, argued during closing arguments that her client felt he had no choice but to shoot Graham, noting he was afraid that Graham would have been able to catch him and threaten his life.

Lawler cited Black Cloud's testimony from the day before that he had felt as if Johnson's life was in real danger from Graham and he had heard Graham tell his wife to get a gun. She repeated that Black Cloud felt as if he didn't have a choice in the matter.

Lawler also argued that the event altered Black Cloud's life and that he was extremely remorseful for taking Graham's life.

Black Cloud's sentencing will happen at a later date, per his attorney's request.

