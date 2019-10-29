BOX ELDER | A national charity is helping local volunteers raise $75,000 for a Box Elder teen who is in need of a life-saving kidney transplant.
Colin Gholson, 16, son of Jennifer and Sean Gholson, has been living with autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease since birth. It's a genetic condition that causes cysts to grow on kidneys and can lead to kidney failure. Colin said Monday that his symptoms so far have been minimal, but doctors continually monitor his condition and a medical team at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis has recommended he undergo a transplant soon.
The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a charity that organizes and guides communities in raising money for transplant-related expenses, is partnering with Box Elder volunteers to help the Gholsons. About $5,000 had been raised by Monday afternoon, according COTA's website.
"I've been really grateful for everything that everyone has done for my parents and I, and I can't express it enough," Colin said Monday.
He is on a list awaiting a suitable kidney donor, which could end up being someone he knows or an anonymous person. His parents said the family might have to spend two or three months in Minneapolis after the surgery while Colon recuperates.
After that, Colin will be on immuno-suppressant medicine for the rest of his life and will need to make many 10-hour trips back and forth to Minneapolis for follow-up appointments.
The family has insurance but will face many out-of-pocket expenses, which is what COTA helps cover. All the donations raised to help the Gholsons will go to COTA as tax-deductible contributions, and COTA will hold the money and make it available to the family as expenses are incurred.
Expenses may include medication, transportation to and from the transplant center, lodging, and costs while parents are out of work and living with a hospitalized child far from home. Those expenses often add up to tens of thousands of dollars annually for transplant families, with lifetime totals often exceeding $1 million, according to COTA.
You have free articles remaining.
COTA's goal is to ensure no child or young adult is denied a transplant or excluded from a transplant waiting list due to lack of money. One hundred percent of funds raised in honor of patients are used to assist with transplant-related expenses during a patient’s lifetime, COTA said.
Two local entities, the Rapid City Rush hockey team and the Texas Roadhouse restaurant, have already offered their help with the fundraising effort.
The Rush opened bowl seats for the Dec. 7 game for $20 and will donate a portion of the ticket sales. To receive a link to purchase the tickets, text "LINK" to 605-787-2810.
Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of its food sales from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12. Customers must bring along a flier about the fundraiser, which can be printed from the "Kidney for Colin, Keeping it Renal" Facebook page or from www.COTAforTeamColin.com, or picked up at local and area businesses including Gizzi's Coffee, Starbucks at Rushmore Crossing, Knecht Home Center or local Med5 Federal Credit Union locations.
Additionally, T-shirts are for sale from local volunteer fundraisers that bear the phrase "Keeping it Renal." The shirts are $20.
Additional volunteers are needed for the fundraising campaign and may contact Angie Russell at (605) 877-1194 or anjx2@yahoo.com, or Betty Quasney at (605) 431-0387 or bquasney@gmail.com.
Direct contributions may be made online at www.COTAforTeamColin.com, or mailed to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, IN, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Team Colin” written on the memo line.