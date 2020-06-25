Teen, police chief speak out against racist harassment in Hot Springs

But Skyler decided to act last Saturday, when three different drivers yelled racist comments at him over a span of two hours.

Skyler said a friend — who is white — that he was walking with was shocked by the comments and told him he should be angry, that their behavior wasn’t OK.

“I guess I shouldn’t really have to tolerate this,” Skyler thought at the time. “It was a bit much, three times in two hours.”

He told his father, Matthew, who is white, what happened. Skyler and Matthew both told the Journal that a Filipina friend of Matthew's shared that she too is harassed by drivers who assume she is Native American.

Skyler said his father suggested they report the harassment to the police department and he agreed to do so. Skyler said that while he can handle the insults, he wants to stand up for others.

“I’m just going about my daily life, but I just want to make it known that there is still this stuff going on so other people don’t get hurt,” he said. “I want people to be happy and safe in this small town.”

The incident on Saturday was the “last straw,” Matthew said. “It’s 2020 now people, get with it.