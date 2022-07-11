Teen prevention program focuses on saving lives

A yellow, nondescript building situated off Radar Hill Road in Box Elder houses the headquarters of the Freshman Impact, a program that, since 2006, has had one goal — saving teen lives.

Freshman Impact is a one-day prevention experience for teenage students that aims to save teen lives through interactive, preventative education.

Rick McPherson, a retired law enforcement officer, started the program when a "culture shock" and a conversation spurred him to action.

McPherson came to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in 2003, where he started at the Wall substation. He described his beginning in South Dakota law enforcement as a “culture change” — underage kids having parties in the streets and parking lots, and “nobody seemed to care.”

His various attempts at a solution were either ineffective or met with criticism from parents. When his concerns came up in conversation with his friend, federal defense attorney Pat Carlson, her advice was simple: do something about it.

His previous attempts had been reactionary, they discussed, and it was time he got ahead of it. Carlson challenged him to be proactive, and the idea for Freshman Impact was born.

McPherson brought the idea to South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Kelly Stern, and together they presented the idea to their first school in Wall.

In its early stages, the program was simply called an “alcohol program,” with 40-60 students. They used golf carts and goggles called fatal vision goggles, meant to simulate the effects of being drunk, to run through an obstacle course marked with orange cones.

The following year, the program grew to schools in Philip and Kadoka, joining with Wall to create what was then called the “Tri-County Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program.”

In 2009, Douglas and New Underwood schools joined the list. The program evolved through experience and research, and eventually focused on freshmen, changing the name to “Freshman Impact.”

McPherson estimated the program has served 20,000 students and counting. The program’s logo reads “Creating Responsible Ripples,” with an image of ripples pulsing outward from a circle of water. The ripple effect, McPherson explained, is not just the teens, but the lives changed, sometimes saved, as a result.

The program itself is a massive undertaking, with first-time programs taking about a year to put in place. It involves an all-day set up of sometimes more than 100 volunteers, ranging from law enforcement and attorneys to judges, emergency medical technicians, medical helicopters, the South Dakota National Guard, fire and rescue personnel, and the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard and Moulage team.

The program begins with a busload of kids, oftentimes from multiple schools. They’re taken through a series of both interactive and observed activities that demonstrate possible consequences of poor choices, and the lasting effects — both physically and emotionally — on themselves, their family and friends.

“It’s not scare treatment,” McPherson said. “It’s reality.”

The teens witness skits depicting party scenes that drastically transition into car crashes, emergency rooms, funerals and even a mock courtroom. The program also draws on volunteer efforts from students, group leaders and local coordinators.

The impact he sees on students is “literally amazing,” McPherson said. He described teens who started the program distracted and disrespectful ending in tears, or shell-shocked that a real judge would take their own time to be a part of the program.

Every program also includes on-site counselors and fosters better relationships between students and law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel.

“Because they care about you,” McPherson said. “When you see a kid, I tell anybody in a uniform, to let these kids know that behind the uniform, there are real men and women — there’s a real heartbeat, that cares for you.”

The process of bringing the program to a school begins with filling out an application. McPherson then works with them to customize the program — a unique aspect of the Freshman Impact program. The school can identify what issues may be facing their school specifically, be it mental health issues or particular drugs; the school can choose what areas they want to include.

Local coordinators are established and a minimum of six meetings are held prior to the program. The local coordinators, along will all first responders, are invited to the meetings. There is no charge to the schools. The nonprofit is funded entirely through fundraising, donations and grants.

“Over the years, I’ve had kids die in my hands because they weren’t buckled in," McPherson said. "But it’s just made me a more firm believer that this program needs to be given to every school without charge.”

McPherson is a one-man office, handling everything from answering phones and emails to grant applications. He’s now retired from law enforcement, dedicating his time entirely to the program.

Word of mouth has grown the program considerably since its inception in 2006, and McPherson said if he had one wish list item for the coming years, it would be more help.

Freshman Impact currently has 10 active programs — Alexandria, the Badlands, Armour, Central Dakota Plains (Presho), Douglas High School, Faith, Martin, Rapid City, Spearfish and Southern Hills, with plans to expand the list in the coming year.

The program itself is huge, he said.

“People can't fathom how in-depth this program goes,” McPherson said.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to the program can visit www.freshmanimpact.net or call 605-431-4672.