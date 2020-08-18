You have permission to edit this article.
Teen survives fall at hiking spot in Pennington County
Teen survives fall at hiking spot in Pennington County

  • Updated
At 7 p.m. Sunday night, 911 Dispatch received a report of a male teen who had fallen from a ledge at Falling Rock on West Highway 44. Johnson Siding Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Pennington County Fire Service, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, and Life Flight arrived on scene to find the individual approximately 100 feet from the top. 

 Provided

A teen is recovering from broken bones after falling about 100 feet down a steep hill at a popular hiking spot in Pennington County.

The male teen was flown to Monument Health in Rapid City Sunday night for treatment of his injuries, sheriff's officials said.

It took rescuers about an hour to reach him. Several agencies, including Pennington County Search and Rescue, worked to reach the teen.

Falling Rock is in the Black Hills National Forest west of Rapid City. Last year, a 6-year-old girl, Sadie Whitetwin of Pierre, died after accidentally falling from a cliff at Falling Rock.

