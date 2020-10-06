 Skip to main content
Teenager charged with reckless driving after car crashes into power pole
Car crash at St. Joseph and Fifth streets

 A teenager was cited for reckless driving after the car she was driving Monday crashed into a power pole in downtown Rapid City.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

A teenage girl has been cited for reckless driving after a car crashed Monday into a power pole near the intersection of Fifth and St. Joseph streets.

Rapid City Police public information officer Brendyn Medina said officers believe the car, a Chevrolet Camaro, was traveling around 60 miles per hour when it struck the pole.

"The fact that we had a head-on collision with a light pole in downtown Rapid City at 60 mph and only had the driver walk away with minor injuries and no one else injured — whether it's a passenger in a vehicle or a pedestrian — is somewhat miraculous," he said Tuesday.

The speed limit along Fifth Street in downtown Rapid City is 30 to 35 mph.

The driver was accompanied by another teenage girl, who was not hurt.

Medina said Monday that witnesses reported seeing a Chevrolet Camaro traveling north on Fifth Street at high speeds. The car sideswiped another vehicle and crashed into the power pole.

The other driver, a man in his late 20s, did not sustain any injuries.

Medina said there were no indications of drug or alcohol use.

The pole was replaced Monday by Black Hills Energy. Spokesperson Mutch Usera said Monday that no one in the area suffered a power outage as a result of the crash.

