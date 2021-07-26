Temporary traffic signals to be installed for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

About 11 traffic signals will be installed throughout the Black Hills for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 6-15.

Temporary signals will be located at state Highway 34/79 and Fort Meade's main entrance, state Highway 34 and state Highway 79 east of Sturgis, state Highway 34 and Fort Meade Way, state Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385, U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. 385 east of Hill City, and state Highway 34/79 and 11th Street in Sturgis.

There will also be temporary signals for Interstate 90 exits 32 westbound ramp, 32 eastbound ramp, and exit 55 eastbound ramp. There will also be signals at state Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive, and state Highway 34/79 and Nellie Avenue.

The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that lights will be in operation Aug. 5-16.

Speed limits will also be reduced from Aug. 5-16 on I-90 from 75 mph to 65 mph from Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis, on state Highway 34 from 45 mph and 65 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of the Buffalo Chip), and on state Highway 79 from 65 mph to 45 mph from the Highway 34 junction and Bighorn Road intersection.

Message boards and speed trailers will be along the roadways to display traffic conditions, updates about crashes causing delays, and extreme weather events.

