 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temporary traffic signals to be installed for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Temporary traffic signals to be installed for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

About 11 traffic signals will be installed throughout the Black Hills for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 6-15.

Temporary signals will be located at state Highway 34/79 and Fort Meade's main entrance, state Highway 34 and state Highway 79 east of Sturgis, state Highway 34 and Fort Meade Way, state Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385, U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. 385 east of Hill City, and state Highway 34/79 and 11th Street in Sturgis.

There will also be temporary signals for Interstate 90 exits 32 westbound ramp, 32 eastbound ramp, and exit 55 eastbound ramp. There will also be signals at state Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive, and state Highway 34/79 and Nellie Avenue.

The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that lights will be in operation Aug. 5-16.

Speed limits will also be reduced from Aug. 5-16 on I-90 from 75 mph to 65 mph from Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis, on state Highway 34 from 45 mph and 65 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of the Buffalo Chip), and on state Highway 79 from 65 mph to 45 mph from the Highway 34 junction and Bighorn Road intersection.

Message boards and speed trailers will be along the roadways to display traffic conditions, updates about crashes causing delays, and extreme weather events.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 24
Local

Your Two Cents for July 24

Maybe the state could use some of this surplus to make Fort Meade Way safer and more useful by providing some funds to help get it paved.

Your Two Cents for July 22
Local

Your Two Cents for July 22

If the city and state have extra funds, start paying the unvaccinated South Dakota citizens $100 to get vaccinated and put their names in a dr…

Your Two Cents for July 21
Local

Your Two Cents for July 21

Now Game, Fish & Parks wants a year-round beaver season? When’s the last time anyone saw one in the Hills? Good grief, are there any anima…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News