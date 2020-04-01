Ten candidates running for Rapid City Council seats

Candidates emerged in each of Rapid City's five City Council wards prior to Tuesday's 5 p.m. filing deadline.
The municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.
Four current council members have turned in petitions for re-election — Ritchie Nordstrom (Ward Two), Chad Lewis (Ward Three), John Roberts (Ward Four) and Laura Armstrong (Ward Five). Ward One Council Member Becky Drury is not seeking re-election. Armstrong and Nordstrom are unchallenged.
Two wards, one and three, have multiple candidates seeking election. The candidate receiving the most votes will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.
Candidates who have filed petitions for the June 2 municipal election:
Ward 1
Patrick Jones
Robert Overturf
Vince Vidal
Ward 2
Ritchie Nordstrom
You have free articles remaining.
Ward 3
Chad Lewis
Jerry Wright
Jason Salamun
Ward 4
John Roberts
Walt Swan, Jr.
Ward 5
Laura Armstrong
Voter registration deadline is May 18. Early voting will begin on April 17 and end at 5 p.m. June 1.
Candidates must file a Statement of Financial Interest within 15 days after filing their nominating petitions and must also file a Statement of Organization for a Candidate Campaign Committee not later than 15 days after becoming a candidate. All required forms must be filed with the City Finance Office.
Candidates elected June 2 will take office at the July 6 City Council meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.