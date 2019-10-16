Several Rapid City residents dealing with colder weather found themselves facing with even bigger problems recently.
According to Rapid City Police Communications Specialist Brendyn Medina, at least 10 vehicles have been stolen in the past two weeks as the result of easily presentable circumstances.
"Vehicle thefts and burglaries are some of the most easily preventable crimes we investigate," Medina said in an email Wednesday. "The RCPD urges the public to always secure their vehicle before leaving it unattended. Never leave the keys to your vehicle inside of it."
Medina cautioned residents to secure their vehicles if they need to be warmed up and to always remove valuables — especially firearms — from a vehicle before leaving it unattended.
Four minors were arrested Monday in a stolen vehicle that was also related to a crime scene where a gunshots were reported.
The recent stolen vehicle reports include:
- Oct. 16 — Report of a vehicle stolen from a residence on Quincy Street. Vehicle was left warming up and unsecured.
- Oct. 15 — Vehicle reported stolen from a residence in the 300 block of E. Madison Street. No signs of forced entry and a spare key was left in the vehicle.
- Oct. 14 — Vehicle reported stolen from residence in the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue. The vehicle was left unlocked with a key in the ignition.
- Oct. 14 — Vehicle reported stolen from a residence in the 4100 block of Parkview Drive. Keys were left inside of the vehicle.
- Oct. 14 — Vehicle reported stolen from a residence in the 600 block of Meade Street. Owner reports the vehicle may have been left unlocked with a backpack containing a key for the vehicle inside.
- Oct. 11 — Report of a vehicle stolen from 2600 block of Windhaven Drive. Owner reports the vehicle was parked in the driveway unlocked with keys inside of it.
- Oct. 9 — Vehicle stolen from 2520 Tower Road. Owner stated that the vehicle had been left running to warm up.
- Oct. 9 — Vehicle reported stolen from 527 Quincy Street. Owner stated the key was left in the ignition. Vehicle was recovered after a pursuit.
- Oct. 9 — Vehicle stolen from 2303 Michigan Avenue. Reporting party indicated that the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.
- Oct. 4 — Vehicle reported stolen from 320 West Boulevard. Owner stated the vehicle may have been left unlocked and that they keep a spare set of keys inside the vehicle. Also inside the vehicle were three handguns and a rifle.