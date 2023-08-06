In front of a crowd with shoes sinking into mud brought on by days of rain, Texas rock and country singer Koe Wetzel made his debut appearance Saturday night at the Buffalo Chip.

Wetzel released Hell Paso, his fifth and newest album, in September 2022. The album reached number 12 on the Billboard 200 chart the week it was released.

It reached No. 3 on Top Country Albums with 25,000 equivalent album units earned — the singers best. An album unit is a metric Billboard uses to account for online streams — 1,250 premium audio streams, 3,750 ad-supported streams, or 3,750 video streams are equal to one album unit.

Wetzel opened his hour-long show with "Kuntry and Wistern" from his 2020 album, Sellout. He closed the show with "February 28, 2016" from his 2016 album, Noise Complaint.

The songs in-between included "Cold & Alone," "Sundy and Mundy," and "Good Die Young" from Sellout, and "Cabo," "Creeps" and "YellaBush Road" from Hell Paso.

The crowd that came out for Wetzel was enthusiastic, but the mud mixed with discarded cups and beer cans impeded movement.

The outdoor venue — famous for the bikes that flock to it and rev their engines in appreciation for the famous musicians playing on stage — noticeably lacked the normal ambiance.

Two off-road capable Honda Grom's braved the middle of the venue. Vince Fistori, who travelled all the way from Massachusetts, said he brought his "beater" into the mud for the concert as he revved the engine throughout and at the end.

The few dozen other bikes that made their way out stayed at a safe distant on a mostly mud-free patch of grass in the northwest corner.

Concertgoers attempted to avoid the deepest portions of the mud, which created unusual gaps in the crowd. One woman wore mud boots, others sacrificed their sandals, flipflops and feet to the mire.

The parking lot, a large field east of the venue, provided no relief. Vehicles ranging from trucks to sedans found themselves stuck. In the spirit of comradery, groups of people helped others and pushed the muddy vehicles on their way.

Although Wetzel is in the midst of his second Road to Hell Paso tour, his stop in Sturgis is not listed on his official tour locations.

He has completed four stops on the tour and has 21 stops ahead of him when the tour resumes on Aug. 24 in Mississippi. From there, he'll continue through sixteen states, wrapping up with five shows in his home state of Texas.