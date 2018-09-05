DEADWOOD | The 28th Annual Deadwood Jam, one of the Black Hills’ premiere outdoor music festivals, returns to the stage Sept. 14-15, with a new art show, auction and a line-up aimed at attracting a younger crowd of concert-goers.
This year’s edition of the legendary Jam features 10 bands which will fill downtown Deadwood with the sweet sounds of rock, reggae, blues, funk and Americana. Over nearly three decades of concerts, the event has hosted many of the nation’s leading musical acts, including Collective Soul, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Wallflowers, Young Dubliners, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, George Clinton, and Big & Rich.
The weekend soiree kicks off Thursday night, Sept. 13, with the second Art & Jam Auction from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. In its inaugural edition last year, the preview event raised $12,000 to support the nonprofit Jam, and everyone with a Jam pass gets free entry, as do all veterans and National Guard members, said Jam Chairman Bill Pearson.
“What’s neat about that is basically everyone coming to the Jam gets a bonus night, and it’s a great way to give back to the event and our veterans,” Pearson said. In addition to live and silent auctions, Crow, a classic rock band from Minnesota, will perform from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., he said.
In past years, attendance at the Deadwood Jam has sometimes been hampered by inclement weather. This year, the 12-member volunteer board has a back-up plan – an alternative indoor venue in the form of the nearby Deadwood Mountain Grand and its 2,500-seat concert auditorium, Pearson noted.
But, Jam organizers are most excited about a 2018 line-up that caters to a younger crowd. Known as a music festival that has featured up-and-coming acts long before they gained national attention (think Dixie Chicks, Big & Rich, and Trampled by Turtles), this year is no different, Jam backers say.
“We constantly are trying to listen to new music and see what’s up and coming,” said Charlie Struble, a 35-year-old city commissioner and Saloon No. 10 special event manager who is among a growing cadre of younger members of the Jam board. “That’s how we found Magic Giant, which played Coachella and was named by `Rolling Stone’ as a must-see act of 2018. I am super pumped and they are excited to come to Deadwood as well, because they posted as much on our Jam Facebook page.”
Another up-and-coming act playing this year’s Jam is Larkin Poe, “two girls out of Nashville who came to Deadwood for the Songwriter’s Festival and now are making their return. They’re on their way up, and they’re definitely gaining a name for themselves,” said Struble.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday for a night of music that includes El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu. On Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m. and music starts at noon with an expansive line-up that includes Camp Comfort, Rev. Horton Heat, Here Come the Mummies, Magic Giant, Larkin Poe, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and Joe Molland’s Badfinger.
“It’s a solid line-up,” Struble said. “In my opinion, we have 10 great bands rather than a super-expensive headliner, and 10 bands for 55 bucks – you can’t beat that.”
Pearson said he expected hundreds of regulars to return for this year’s Jam, an event that has signaled the traditional start of fall in the Black Hills. But, with the 28th Deadwood Jam’s cast of new-wave acts, he said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a decidedly younger crowd.
“We have a hardcore group of about 500 people who come every year,” Pearson said. “They buy their tickets before we even announce a lineup. And it puts heads in beds, people enjoying gaming, and they eat in our restaurants. They are the basis for what makes the Jam a success.”