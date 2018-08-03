The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is off to a strong start even before today's opening ceremony.
"Traffic is intense and it has been all week," Daniel Ainslie, Sturgis city manager, said Thursday. "Everything's in place and working out well."
Additional staff and law enforcement are in place for the rally, which officially starts at 4 p.m. today. Main Street closes today to all but motorcycle traffic, and the city has designated additional motorcycle-only parking on First, Third and Fourth streets, Harley Davidson Way and portions of Kinship Way, Ainslie said.
The Sturgis Police Department becomes the largest in the state during the rally. Starting today, the city police department will be joined by an undisclosed number of officers from South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota that will work every day through the rally, said Geody VanDewater, Sturgis chief of police.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is increasing its presence, as well. Ten law enforcement officers from Minnesota, Montana, Alabama, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota were sworn in Thursday as rally special deputies.
Traffic safety is the primary law enforcement concern, VanDewater said.
"We want to encourage people to take their time. If they're in a hurry to get somewhere, they're not going to get there," VanDewater said. "We want to encourage people to take their time stopping and yielding the right of way, especially motorcycles."
VanDewater also cautioned against drinking and driving. "If people are drinking, we don't want them driving. It's not worth getting arrested or killed over," he said.
VanDewater said the heavy traffic so far could be an indication of a big 2018 rally.
"Campground numbers seem to be up. It seems like it's picking up; (it could) be a bigger rally than last year," he said.
With so many people and motorcycles pouring into the Black Hills, VanDewater urges the public to be vigilant and call the police if they see a crime or anything that seems suspicious. "If you see something, say something. We need to at least look into it," he said.
Besides bulking up its law enforcement, Sturgis increases its number of paramedics and EMTs. The Sturgis Fire Department, which is volunteer most of the year, becomes a 24/7 professional fire department for the duration of the rally, Ainslie said.
About 200 extra employees started working this week for the city. Additional stockers, cashiers and parking attendants are staffing the local liquor store, while other rally employees serve as parking attendants elsewhere, set up for events or take demographic surveys. Other rally employees are keeping bathrooms clean at the Sturgis Community Center and the Armory, Ainslie said. The city hires many Black Hills residents — many of whom are teachers and nurses — for its temporary workforce.
"We have a decent number of retirees that simply (work during the rally) because it's fun," Ainslie said. "They do something entirely different for two weeks and then go back to being retired."
The graciousness of local residents significantly contributes to the rally's success.
"We'd like to thank the community. The community continues to embrace the event more and more. People are incredibly hospitable — that's something you hear from attendees," Ainslie said. "People who lease out their homes and yards ... they're really generous. It makes a huge difference for people to see a friendly small-town community, and it makes (visitors) want to come back."
More media attention
This year's rally has more sponsors than ever before and more rides, including one with the Discovery Channel. Ainslie credits a strong economy, the city's use of digital media, and growing attention from national media for contributing to the busy pre-rally week.
The Sturgis motorcycle rally and the Black Hills have been featured on the History Channel and the Discovery Channel in the past couple of years, Ainslie said. That exposure has caught the attention of bikers and people who just like to travel.
"It increases the number of people who visit, even if they can't come for the rally," he said. "We've had a lot of people that are first-time attendees who ended up coming a week because it was hard to find lodging."
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is poised to gain more national and international attention this year. Staff from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and international media will be among those covering the event, Ainslie said.
"We're interacting far more with the media than we've done in the past," he said. "We are spending a significant amount of time with them so people who have never even been in the Midwest will be able to see what it's like, and we're breaking down some misconceptions about the rally."
Beyond the bikes
The rally increasingly attracts crowds who love more than the motorcycles, Ainslie said. "We have more bands in Sturgis and adjacent to Sturgis than ever before," he said. "It's fantastic to see."
With headliners this year including Eric Church, Uncle Kracker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kid Rock, Foreigner and Trace Adkins, "the Sturgis rally is becoming a music festival people will come to," Ainslie said. "A lot of people are coming for the concerts."
A key ingredient of any good party is the food, and Sturgis is luring people who like to eat and compete. "We have a lot more foodies that are coming to the rally. We're trying to market ourselves toward that," Ainslie said.
A big attraction this year is the Burger Battle Aug. 7 through 10. Twelve teams will grill their best burgers for a chance to win the rally's Grand Finale Burger Cookoff. "If they win in Sturgis, they get to go to the (World Food Championships) in November. This is a qualifying event," Ainslie said.
Meanwhile, up to 60 food booth and food truck vendors will serve entrees, side dishes, desserts and beverages in the Take A Bite street food throwdown that starts tonight. Vendors will compete for a People's Choice award, a chance to be named "Best of the Best" and a year of publicity on the official Sturgis Motorcycle Rally website. Winners will be announced Sunday, Aug. 5.
On Wednesday, the city began its annual demographics survey of rally-goers. Ainslie was enthused about the first day's results. "We're seeing more and more people talk about relocating here after the rally," he said.
He said survey results from the first day showed 38 percent of rally visitors would consider moving to South Dakota.
"We have a lot of people that live in the Black Hills that first came to South Dakota during the rally and moved their business here or retired here. I think it's really exciting to see that (interest) is continuing to increase. The rally is a great way the state can showcase the quality of life here."