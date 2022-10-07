The Box event center on track for spring opening

The Box Elder event center, christened “The Box” earlier this summer, is currently accepting bookings and on track to open in the spring.

The 50,000-square-foot facility, in progress since late last year, is on schedule, said Rob Grunendike, general manager of The Box. Located off Interstate 90’s Exit 61, at 631 Watiki Way, the venue is directly connected to the Courtyard Marriott hotel and within walking distance of five other hotels.

The construction began its vertical climb in May, with its frame now completely in place. Remaining work includes what Grunendike described as the “rough ends,” such as power, drywall and ceilings. Concrete is poured, a walkway is in place and HVAC is in progress.

“Just getting ready to get all the bones together,” he said.

Grunendike, who has seven years’ experience with LIV Hospitality, joined The Box team in June. Selling a theoretical space at this point, he said the facility already has six bookings in place, and expects more once tours are available. The Box is also stacking its calendar with proprietary events.

Next year’s lineup already includes an invitational volleyball tournament, a three-on-three basketball tournament, a pickleball tournament, a cornhole tournament and a West River equivalent of Sioux Fall’s Culture Con.

Grunendike emphasized the facility as a gateway to youth sports that the area, and many kids, have never experienced before.

“We’re hoping to really show them what it’s like to be on a big stage,” Grunendike said.

Young athletes will be able to see their names on giant scoreboards, experience pyrotechnics, and “a lot of technology to make them feel like it’s a big deal. We don’t really have much of that around here,” he said.

Located next to the WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort, Grunendike said they hope to ensure kids have a good time in and out of the gym. The integration of work and play between state-of-the-art sports equipment and South Dakota’s largest indoor water park hopes to accomplish that.

While the venue seeks to highlight youth sports, it can accommodate anything from weddings to trade shows. The Ellsworth Ballroom, totaling 22,000 square feet, can be separated into three smaller spaces and accommodate up to 3,178 people, with its largest section holding nearly 1,300. The ballroom will be able to serve up to 1,700 plated meals. The current city events center in Box Elder City Hall can accommodate 250 people.

The venue will also feature four spaces called Spirit Salons, geared toward more intimate groups. Each salon will seat roughly 50-60 people, with dividers, and the ability to combine any of the four. A multi-purpose, or Green Room, will feature space ideal for coaches, referees or keynote speakers.

The venue will absorb what is currently the Courtyard Marriott’s conference center, and be directly connected. Between the Courtyard and The Box, up to 15 separate meeting spaces will be available.

The “cool part,” Grunendike said, is the technology.

He described their audio visual system as the “most state of the art system of any event center in the region.” The facility will have a full DMX controller with multiple screens throughout the building. The banquet space will have projection screens on each wall, with a 360-degree ability to project images onto the walls.

Fueling the vision of exciting possibilities for young athletes, Grunendike painted a picture of pyrotechnics set to music, fog machines and flashing LED lights.

“Imagine a middle school kid basketball game, it's their championship tournament, and we announced their names up on a screen, the room is dark, there's sparks going off, a fog machine, you know, it's just the sixth grader being announced as the starting guard, and what a cool feeling that’ll be,” he said.

The venue won’t just be a location for tournaments, tt will be a “really great experience,” he said.

As the facility looks toward opening day, staffing is building from the top down. As general manager, Grunendike has been joined by an activity and events coordinator and director of sales. They hope to ramp up staff the beginning of next year. Grunendike estimated the staff will fluctuate between 30-45, depending on events.

The city of Box Elder celebrated the placement of The Box’s final beam at a “Topping-Off Party” in early August — a traditional ceremony signifying a sound structure. Guests were invited to sign the last support beam on the exterior of the facility.

“So we painted a beam white — the one that's our cornerstone — we all sign it. And then they put it on as a symbol of 'we have a frame here, we've moved past the structure. Now it's time to fill this thing in.' So it's just kind of a celebration of a milestone,” Grunendike said.

Looking back on the origins of the project, Grunendike said COVID-19 “almost ruined it.” Hospitality took a huge hit, and funding was unheard of, he said.

“We were very fortunate we were still doing well. And we were able to get approval for this project in the middle of the big economic collapse of COVID. It was just so uncertain," he said. "So it really tells us a lot about the strength of our operations to be able to manage through all of that and still be able to expand.”

The facility is a public/private endeavor, with the city of Box Elder owning the building and working with Scull Construction as the contractor and LIV Hospitality managing. Scull Construction is the project's contractor.

For Grunendike, The Box presents an opportunity to combine past experiences while starting something completely new.

“This is the building of a brand from the ground up,” he said. “And it’s been really interesting and exciting.”